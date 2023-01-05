Man charged with murder of fellow resident at care facility to appear in court

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of a fellow resident at an adult care facility in Newham, east London.

Rolando Torres-Pena was arrested at the mental health care centre on Glen Road early on Tuesday morning after police found another resident, a 34-year-old man, suffering from head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent post-mortem examination determined the cause of death as compression of the neck.

Rolando Torres-Pena will appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Torres-Pena was arrested at the scene and later charged with the 34-year-old’s murder.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.