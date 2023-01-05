Man charged with murder of fellow resident at care facility to appear in court

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of a fellow resident at an adult care facility in Newham, east London.
Rolando Torres-Pena was arrested at the mental health care centre on Glen Road early on Tuesday morning after police found another resident, a 34-year-old man, suffering from head injuries.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A subsequent post-mortem examination determined the cause of death as compression of the neck.
Torres-Pena was arrested at the scene and later charged with the 34-year-old’s murder.
He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.