Official chinaware commemorating the Queen’s life goes on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Official chinaware commemorating the Queen’s life goes on sale

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 11:22 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 11:52 am
The commemorative china (Royal Collection Trust/King Charles III/PA)
The commemorative china (Royal Collection Trust/King Charles III/PA)

Official chinaware commemorating the life of the late Queen has gone on sale, incorporating the King’s poignant tribute to his mother.

The Royal Collection Trust pieces feature the late monarch’s personal cypher as Princess Elizabeth – an E beneath a crown, as well as the King’s moving words “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest” from his televised address to the nation.

The quotation Charles used from Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet is inscribed in gold lettering on the memorial china, which is also decorated with a pale pink bow, delicate grey motifs and the Queen’s funeral flowers.

Queen Elizabeth II chinaware
The commemorative mug (Royal Collection Trust/King Charles III/PA)

The pieces include a mug, costing £25, a £40 pillbox, a tankard for £45 and a teacup and saucer priced at £70.

There is also a tea towel, costing £10.95, and a candle votive for £65.

Flowers which rested on the Queen’s coffin during her state funeral, including roses, myrtle, rosemary, and oak leaves taken from the gardens of royal residences, appear in the decorative border.

The tea cup and saucer
The tea cup and saucer (Royal Collection Trust/King Charles III/PA)

The myrtle was cut from a plant grown from a sprig of myrtle in Princess Elizabeth’s wedding bouquet in 1947. Rosemary is a traditional emblem of remembrance while oak symbolises strength of love.

The cypher – which also featured on the side of the Queen’s bespoke state hearse – is set in an oval frame featuring two cherubs – inspired by Queen Victoria’s drawings.

The chinaware is handmade in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, using methods and techniques that have remained unchanged for 250 years and is finished in 22-carat gold.

Queen Elizabeth II chinaware
The pillbox, part of the range of official chinaware to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II ( (Royal Collection Trust/King Charles III/PA)

All profits from sales of the official chinaware range and commemorative items go to The Royal Collection Trust charity.

The commemorative range can be purchased online from www.rct.uk/shop or from Royal Collection Trust shops in London, Windsor and Edinburgh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
The commemorative china (Royal Collection Trust/King Charles III/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
The commemorative china (Royal Collection Trust/King Charles III/PA)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented