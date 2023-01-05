Police recover suspected murder weapon in Natalie McNally investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Police recover suspected murder weapon in Natalie McNally investigation

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 2:28 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 2:42 pm
A mourner holds a order of service during the funeral of murder victim Natalie McNally at her parents home in Lurgan in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. Ms McNally 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy, was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan last Sunday. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.
A mourner holds a order of service during the funeral of murder victim Natalie McNally at her parents home in Lurgan in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. Ms McNally 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy, was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan last Sunday. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.

Police believe they have recovered the weapon used to murder Natalie McNally in her Lurgan home, a senior detective has said.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said his main line of inquiry was that the 32-year-old was killed by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh, on December 18.

Police have so far made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

Natalie McNally death
Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness from the PSNI speaks to the media during a press conference on the murder of Natalie McNally (Liam McBurney/PA)

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19, was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on December 21, also aged 32, has been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

At a police press conference in Carrickfergus on Thursday, Mr McGuinness said he did not think there was currently a risk to other women in the area.

“I’m still keeping an open mind, but my main line of inquiry is that the murder was committed by someone that Natalie knew and indeed was comfortable allowing into her home,” he said.

In regard to the murder weapon, the detective added: “I believe I have recovered what was the weapon used to murder Natalie McNally.”

Mr McGuinness said he believed the weapon was from Ms McNally’s home and was not brought to the property by her killer.

The PSNI press conference took place ahead of a silent vigil for the expectant mother at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Ms McNally’s three brothers were among those who attended the Stormont event on Thursday afternoon.

Natalie McNally death
Family members carry the casket of murder victim Natalie McNally following her funeral service at her parents’ home in Lurgan (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Her brother Declan told the vigil: “Whatever differences of opinions there are in this country we know there is no difference of opinion and everybody wants to see an end to violence against women and girls.

“And everybody in society has to redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls in memory of our sister Natalie.”

Earlier, at the PSNI media conference, Mr McGuinness reiterated his appeal for help identifying a man seen arriving at and leaving the street where Ms McNally lived on the night of the murder.

“Our efforts to identify the man captured in the footage remains ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who believes that they recognise this person to get in touch,” he said.

“Someone must know who he is and I would appeal to you to do the decent thing to get in touch with me. Do you really want to protect a man who could kill a woman and her unborn baby? I believe Natalie knew her killer and police have no information to suggest a risk to other women.”

Mr McGuinness said officers were keen to build up a picture of Ms McNally’s lifestyle, including her friends and relationships.

Natalie McNally death
Members of murder victim Natalie McNally’s family (left to right) brother Niall McNally, uncle John McStravick and Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (Jonathan McCambridge)

He said officers have so far conducted 200 house-to-house inquiries, seized 3,000 hours of CCTV footage and sent 50 items for forensic examination.

“The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable pain and heartache to a loving and devoted family whose hearts are simply broken,” he said.

“We remain determined to bring her killer to justice and I’m asking anyone with any information to do the right thing and to speak up.”

Mr McGuinness told the press conference: “I believe that Natalie knew her killer.

“I believe that there was a pre-existing some form of relationship with her killer and someone that she was content to allow into her home, so I believe this was a targeted attack towards Natalie McNally.”

He said he did not believe that Ms McNally’s door was locked when her killer arrived.

“I am keeping an open mind whether this was a pre-planned attack or something that developed when the killer arrived at the address,” Mr McGuinness added.

The detective was asked about online rumours linking Ms McNally to a serving police officer.

“They’re not helpful,” he replied.

“We have conducted investigations into that matter and we’ve eliminated that person from inquiries.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
A mourner holds a order of service during the funeral of murder victim Natalie McNally at her parents home in Lurgan in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. Ms McNally 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy, was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan last Sunday. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
A mourner holds a order of service during the funeral of murder victim Natalie McNally at her parents home in Lurgan in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. Ms McNally 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy, was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan last Sunday. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented