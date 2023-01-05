Meghan upset Kate over ‘baby brain’ comment in run up to Sussexes’ wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meghan upset Kate over ‘baby brain’ comment in run up to Sussexes’ wedding

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 4:36 pm
The then Duchess of Cambridge and The Duchess of Sussex on day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)
The then Duchess of Cambridge and The Duchess of Sussex on day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex upset the Duchess of Cambridge by saying she must have “baby brain” in the run up to the royal wedding in 2018.

In his bombshell autobiography Spare, the Duke of Sussex said his wife made the comment during a phone call about wedding rehearsals, according to The Sun’s translation of a Spanish copy of the book.

Kate, who suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition caused by hormone imbalance, during all three pregnancies, had recently given birth to Louis.

Harry also claims in his book that during the fallout Kate admitted to making Meghan cry.

He claimed that his wife apologised to Kate, saying that is how she speaks to her friends.

But the Duke of Cambridge then “pointed a finger” at Meghan, saying: “Well, it’s rude, Meghan.

“These things are not done here.”

Meghan then apparently responded by saying: “If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face.”

It comes after reports emerged at the time that Meghan had made Kate cry over flower girl dresses in the lead up to the wedding.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan claimed the “reverse happened” and it was Kate who had made her cry.

(left to right) The Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
(left to right) The Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, William and Kate on the balcony at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

The duke also writes that they were angry Kate and William’s press team had not corrected the media after the incident.

He said Kate was flustered and William was evasive, adding that the Cambridges would not issue a statement to avoid putting the Queen in a difficult position.

Other revelations emerging on Thursday include Harry’s claims that the brothers “begged” their father not to marry Camilla and that a campaign was launched for Charles to marry her.

The Guardian, which said it was able to obtain a copy of Spare despite the tight pre-launch security, reported that Harry claims he was physically attacked by William and knocked to the floor during a furious confrontation over the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry writes: “(William) called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.

“I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The Earl of Wessex, the then Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex, walking in the procession to St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Earl of Wessex, William, Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex, walking in the procession to St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh (Steve Parsons/PA)

Other reported revelations include how the brothers call each other “Willy” and “Harold” and that Charles pleaded with his sons during a tense meeting after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”

The book comes just weeks after Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Netflix documentary in which Harry said he was left terrified when William screamed and shouted at him at a tense Sandringham summit in 2020.

3

