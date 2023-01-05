Two arrested as remains of man found in pond identified by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two arrested as remains of man found in pond identified by police

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 6:16 pm
Essex Police said the remains were likely to been in the pond for ‘weeks’ (Essex Police/PA)
Essex Police said the remains were likely to been in the pond for 'weeks' (Essex Police/PA)

Two men have been arrested after the remains of a 59-year-old man were found in a pond in Essex.

Essex Police announced on Tuesday that the remains had been discovered in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year’s Eve and were likely to have been there for “weeks”.

The force said on Thursday that they had been identified as belonging to Phillip Lewis, 59, from Harlow, who was known to his friends as “Scottish Phil”.

Police arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 23-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder on Wednesday evening. Both remained in custody.

The force said officers were continuing to drain the pond and search the surrounding area, adding that it was “really important to identify potentially vital evidence”.

A local man, Paul, who did not wish to give his last name, said his dog Brandy had found the body parts in the pond.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “It was my dog with my son-in-law and they were at the pond, and the dog pulled him down towards the water.

“(My son-in-law) thought he was going for the ball because the ball was in the water.

“But no, he went through the water and stopped dead, you know how dogs do, and there were two body parts.”

Oakwood Pond human remains – Harlow
Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby updates the media gathered outside Harlow police station (Aaron Chown/PA)

Paul said the dog had found a pelvis as well as another body part.

He said his son-is-law was “quite upset about it all”, adding: “It was a gruesome find.”

“It is not nice at all, especially for all who live around here – especially for my neighbour who knew him, which is even worse,” Paul said.

“I don’t know him but I know he was quite a likeable fellow.”

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby said: “I want to extend my condolences to Phil’s friends and family and reiterate my commitment to them that we will work relentlessly to bring those responsible for his murder to justice.

“This has been a fast-paced investigation and we have worked quickly to make arrests, but our work does not stop there.

“A team of dedicated specialist detectives are continuing to work around the clock to give Phil’s friends and families the answers they need about what happened to him and why.”

Mr Kirby said that police needed the public’s help, adding: “I want to thank the community here in Harlow for their support and understanding.

“I know this investigation has caused shock and concern, but we don’t believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public.”

He appealed to people to check their CCTV doorbell footage going back to the beginning of November, and asked for anyone who had come into contact with Mr Lewis or regularly visited the pond and surrounding area in the last two months and seen anything suspicious to come forward.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you believe it is, could be vital for our investigation,” he said.

Members of the public were asked to call the dedicated hotline on 0800 051 4526 or submit information online at

mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q39-PO1

.

