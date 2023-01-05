Six women arrested over death of one-year-old boy at nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Six women arrested over death of one-year-old boy at nursery

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 6:38 pm
Fairytales Day Nursery site in Bourne Street, Dudley, West Midlands. (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Fairytales Day Nursery site in Bourne Street, Dudley, West Midlands. (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery is being treated as “suspicious” by police, with six women arrested in connection with the incident.

West Midlands Police said a criminal investigation was launched after the toddler’s death on December 9 and a subsequent Ofsted inspection.

Fairytales Day Nursery in Bourne Street, Dudley, was closed by Ofsted, along with other linked premises, on December 14, after the watchdog said “children may be at risk of harm” and suspended its registration.

The police said three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on December 16 on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and later bailed.

Fairytales Day Nursery
Fairytales Day Nursery site in Bourne Street, Dudley, West Midlands. (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Three more women – aged 51, 53 and 37 – were detained on Wednesday, two on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

In a statement, the force said: “We are treating the death of a one-year-old boy on December 9 at a Dudley nursery as suspicious and an investigation is under way.

“The boy’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“A post-mortem has taken place but further tests will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two ambulances, a trauma doctor and an air ambulance were sent to premises in Bourne Street at 3.19pm on December 9.

“On arrival crews found a child in a critical condition,” she said.

“Medics commenced advanced life support which continued en route to Russells Hall Hospital (Dudley) by ambulance.”

The boy died despite the efforts of medical personnel.

A previous Ofsted report published in February last year found provision at the multi award-winning nursery to be good overall.

However, inspectors went back on December 15 2022 after Fairytales’ management told the watchdog of “a serious incident involving a child in their care” at the Bourne Street site on December 9.

The provider, which runs two nursery sites, is legally obliged to tell Ofsted if there has been a “serious accident, illness or injury to, or death of, any child while in their care”.

In a report published on December 22, the watchdog said it had suspended the nursery’s registration on December 14, having “received concerns that the provider was not meeting some of the safeguarding and welfare requirements”.

“We suspended the provider’s registration because we believe children may be at risk of harm,” the report said.

Inspectors had by then carried out a visit, on December 15, finding the nursery had failed to tell authorities about a change of manager “which is an offence”, and uncovering welfare shortcomings, particularly in the care of babies in the sleeping room.

Setting out what actions which, by law, needed to be taken at the site by January 13, Ofsted directed the nursery to “ensure at least half the staff who care for babies have received training that specifically addresses the care of babies”.

It must also “demonstrate how you will ensure sleeping babies are frequently checked to ensure that they are safe”, as well as “review and implement sleeping arrangements to ensure children are placed down to sleep safely in line with latest government safety guidance”.

Fairytales Day Nursery
The nursery has previously won awards for its standards. (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Ofsted said all staff must have the correct “qualifications, training, skills, knowledge, and a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities with regards to sleeping children”.

The nursery must “take all reasonable steps to ensure children in your care are not exposed to risks, paying particular attention to risks in the baby room”.

The provider must also “ensure risk assessment is effective and identifiy aspects of the environment that need to be checked on a regular basis… and how the risk will be removed or minimised”.

Fairytales must also implement its own procedures “to safeguard children in the event of an allegation being made against a member of staff” and make sure workers know the safeguarding policy “so they can recognise and respond in a timely and appropriate way, when inappropriate behaviour is displayed” by other staff members.

An Ofsted spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on individual providers and it would be inappropriate for us to comment on the circumstances surrounding this child’s tragic death while a police investigation is under way.

“However, we suspended this nursery’s registration on December 14 because we believed children may be at risk of harm.

“Inspectors visited the nursery the following day and issued a welfare requirements notice, setting out a range of actions the nursery must take to make sure children are safe.

“We are supporting the police with their ongoing investigation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
2
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
3
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
4
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
5
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
6
Mark Bonnar (left) and Iain Gale star alongside Martin Compston in The Rig (Images: IJPR)
Martin Compston was ‘on fire a lot’ while filming supernatural thriller The Rig say…
7
The bridge has been closed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Kessock Bridge reopens after police incident closed both lanes for over two hours
8
Resident X
Step inside Aberdeen’s street food market Resident X and find out why you need…
9
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
10
Inverness High Street incident
Police swoop following reports of man with firearm in Inverness city centre

More from Press and Journal

Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Rugby: National 3 leaders Gordonians eager to carry on where they left off
Winger Mitchell Taylor, who recently joined League Two club Elgin City from Camelon Juniors. Image: Courtesy of Camelon Juniors
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester
The postie got a fright over the festive period at Moreen's door (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Pharmacists are our new frontline health fighters
Patrick Ratumaisese returns to the Highland squad this weekend against GHK.
Rugby: Highland set bar high for maximum point aim on return to action
In 2021, Police Scotland logged 928 incidents of 'malice and ill will', where no crime had been committed (Image: Clickmanis/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Police logging of non-criminal 'hate incidents' is a slippery slope
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Junior football set to return with a bang
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Brian Irvine: Andy Considine will have a point to prove against Aberdeen
Elgin Sheriff Court
Young drink-driver who thought he'd 'slept it off' faces losing car dealership job
Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Argyll and Bute residents could hold the key in council's £7 million budget cut…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss' Cove Rangers return

Editor's Picks

Most Commented