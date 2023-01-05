80% of Earth’s glaciers ‘will be gone by 2100 if global temperatures rise by 4C’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

80% of Earth’s glaciers ‘will be gone by 2100 if global temperatures rise by 4C’

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 7:02 pm
Scientists have warned that more than three-quarters of Earth’s glaciers may be gone by the end of the century if investment in fossil fuels continues and global temperatures rise by 4C (Etienne Berthier/University of Toulouse/PA)
Scientists have warned that more than three-quarters of Earth’s glaciers may be gone by the end of the century if investment in fossil fuels continues and global temperatures rise by 4C (Etienne Berthier/University of Toulouse/PA)

More than three-quarters of Earth’s glaciers may be gone by the end of the century if investment in fossil fuels continues and global temperatures rise by 4C, scientists have warned.

The researchers said that, even in a best-case scenario – where the increase in global mean temperature is limited to 1.5C relative to pre-industrial levels – around half of the planet’s glaciers will disappear.

The findings, published in the journal Science, are based on a new modelling method developed by experts in the US, Canada and Europe, who used the most recent data available to predict how glaciers would respond to climate change.

The authors, led by David Rounce, an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at Carnegie Mellon University in the US, wrote: “Every increase in temperature has significant consequences with respect to glacier contribution to sea level rise, the loss of glaciers around the world, and changes to hydrology, ecology, and natural hazards.

“Regardless of the temperature change scenario, all regions will experience considerable deglaciation at local scales, with roughly half of the world’s glaciers by number projected to be lost by 2100, even if temperature increase is limited to 1.5C.”

For the study, the scientists looked at data sets for more than 215,000 glaciers on Earth – excluding the ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica.

They calculated the loss of glacial mass based on four global mean temperature increase scenarios: 1.5C, 2C, 3C, and 4C, relative to pre-industrial levels.

The findings suggest that glaciers are projected to lose 26% to 41% of their total mass by 2100, based on temperature rises of 1.5C to 4C respectively.

According to the authors, this means that, even where global mean temperature increase is limited to 1.5C, as many as half of the planet’s glaciers will be gone by 2100, contributing to a sea-level rise of 90mm (3.5in).

And a 4C increase in temperature means more than 80% of the world’s glaciers could well disappear, leading to a 154mm (6in) sea level rise, the researchers predict.

Based on the current climate pledges by governments around the world, it is estimated global mean temperature will rise by 2.7C by 2100.

According to the researchers, this means smaller glacial regions like Central Europe and Western Canada and the US are at risk of disappearing.

Arctic glacier in Canada
An Arctic glacier in Canada (Etienne Berthier/University of Toulouse/PA)

Commenting on the research, Antonio Ruiz de Elvira, a professor of applied physics at the University of Alcala, who was not involved in the study, said the modelling “fails to consider the possibility of the total lack of climate change mitigation which is foreseeable”, despite the pledges made during climate change conferences.

He said that, while the study is good, it does not cover Greenland’s glaciers, and “the consequences for humanity are much greater if Greenland’s glaciers slide into the sea”.

Professor de Elvira added: “All existing evidence is consistent with the results of this paper, and the authors have taken into account the possible limitations of their models and calculations.”

He also said the study makes much of the earlier partial data more concrete.

He added: “In California, the water needed to sustain agriculture comes from glaciers directly from the end of July.

“In Spain, the disappearance of the Sierra Nevada glaciers means an almost complete reduction in water availability there from that time onwards, and the same applies to the glaciers in the Pyrenees.

“In India and China, they depend crucially on the Himalayan glaciers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
2
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
3
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
4
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
5
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
6
Mark Bonnar (left) and Iain Gale star alongside Martin Compston in The Rig (Images: IJPR)
Martin Compston was ‘on fire a lot’ while filming supernatural thriller The Rig say…
7
The bridge has been closed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Kessock Bridge reopens after police incident closed both lanes for over two hours
8
Resident X
Step inside Aberdeen’s street food market Resident X and find out why you need…
9
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
10
Inverness High Street incident
Police swoop following reports of man with firearm in Inverness city centre

More from Press and Journal

Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Rugby: National 3 leaders Gordonians eager to carry on where they left off
Winger Mitchell Taylor, who recently joined League Two club Elgin City from Camelon Juniors. Image: Courtesy of Camelon Juniors
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester
The postie got a fright over the festive period at Moreen's door (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Pharmacists are our new frontline health fighters
Patrick Ratumaisese returns to the Highland squad this weekend against GHK.
Rugby: Highland set bar high for maximum point aim on return to action
In 2021, Police Scotland logged 928 incidents of 'malice and ill will', where no crime had been committed (Image: Clickmanis/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Police logging of non-criminal 'hate incidents' is a slippery slope
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Junior football set to return with a bang
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Brian Irvine: Andy Considine will have a point to prove against Aberdeen
Elgin Sheriff Court
Young drink-driver who thought he'd 'slept it off' faces losing car dealership job
Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Argyll and Bute residents could hold the key in council's £7 million budget cut…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss' Cove Rangers return

Editor's Picks

Most Commented