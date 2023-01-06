Family pay tribute to shooting victim on birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Family pay tribute to shooting victim on birthday

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 12:02 am
Sam Rimmer, who was fatally shot in Dingle, Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)
Sam Rimmer, who was fatally shot in Dingle, Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)

The mother of a man who was one of three people fatally shot within a week in Liverpool last summer has paid tribute to him on what would have been his 23rd birthday.

Police are continuing to appeal for information on the death of Sam Rimmer, who was fatally injured when shots were fired at his group of friends by people on electric bikes in Lavrock Bank, Dingle, on August 16 last year.

Within a week of his death, police in the city were also investigating the murders of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, shot in her home in Dovecot on August 22, and Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with a gunshot wound in the back yard of her Old Swan home on August 21.

On Friday, police released a statement from Mr Rimmer’s mother, who was not named, in which she said the family would not rest “until justice is served”.

She said: “Today, Sam would have been celebrating his 23rd birthday.

“Sam loved his birthday and the day was a special family occasion as he shared his birthday with me, his mum.

“Every birthday Sam would say ‘happy birthday Mumzy’ and it breaks my heart to know I will never hear those words again.

“Sam was funny, caring and loyal.

“He was the life and soul of every party and his laugh was infectious.

“His birthday is an unbearable reminder that Sam was cruelly stolen from us and we will never hear him laugh again.”

She said Mr Rimmer was due to become the father of a baby boy.

She added: “It brings the family comfort that a part of Sam will live on, however, the devastating reality is baby Sam will never feel his dad’s arms around him or know how it feels to hear his dad’s laughter.

“Sam’s death has broken our family and we will never recover.

“He made an impact on anyone he met.

“If you knew Sam, you loved him.”

Four people have been arrested in connection with Mr Rimmer’s death and are on police bail.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, said: “Although we have made several arrests across Liverpool since the murder of Sam Rimmer we know there’s more to be done and our inquiries remain ongoing.

“It is vital that anyone who was the area of Lavrock Bank, at about 11.40pm on Tuesday August 16 comes forward with any information or footage that could help our investigation.

“Our detectives will review any information you share with us so please look back to that night and contact us immediately if you remember anything that could help us bring justice for Sam’s family.”

Footage can be uploaded to a public portal at

mipp.police.uk/operation/05MP22M48-PO1

or anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting 22000603397.

