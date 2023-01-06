Harry claims William was ‘tormented’ over King’s relationship with Camilla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry claims William was ‘tormented’ over King’s relationship with Camilla

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 3:26 am
The Duke of Sussex has claimed his brother ‘felt tremendous guilt’ for not speaking up about his father’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Queen Consort (Adam Butler/PA)
The Duke of Sussex has claimed his brother 'felt tremendous guilt' for not speaking up about his father's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Queen Consort (Adam Butler/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly claimed his brother “felt tremendous guilt” for not speaking up about his father’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Queen Consort.

In the Spanish translation of Harry’s memoir, which was accidentally released early in Spain and obtained by journalists from the US publication Page Six, the duke reportedly writes that the now-Prince of Wales had “long harboured suspicions about the Other Woman”.

Their father’s cheating – which was confirmed by the then-Prince of Wales in 1994 two years after his separation from Diana – had caused the older prince immense suffering as a child and teenager, Harry claims.

“(It) confused him, tormented him, and when those suspicions were confirmed he felt tremendous guilt for having done nothing, said nothing, sooner,” Page Six reports the duke wrote in a copy of his book translated from Spanish.

Their father and mother had separated in 1992 but in January 1993, transcripts of audio recordings between Charles and Camilla were published in the British tabloids which had been recorded in December 1989 when both were still married to other people. The audio had made clear the pair were romantically involved with each other.

In June 1994, the now-King would admit to his affair with the now-Queen Consort in a televised interview with Jonathan Dimbleby.

A year later, in a now widely-condemned BBC Panorama interview with Diana, she would famously tell Martin Bashir that there were “three people in this marriage”.

The Prince of Wales looks around at Camilla Parker Bowles (right) at the National Osteoporosis Society’s 15th Birthday Celebrations at Somerset House, London
The then-Prince of Wales admitted to the affair with Camilla in 1994 (PA Archive/PA Images)

In his yet-to-be-released memoir, Harry refences this line from his late mother, and writes that her “maths was off” as he and his brother, who he calls “Willy” in the book, were equally impacted by their father’s betrayal.

“She left Willy and me out of the equation,” the 38-year-old writes.

“We didn’t understand what was going on with her and Pa, certainly, but we intuited enough, we sensed the presence of the Other Woman, because we suffered the downstream effects.”

Their father would eventually marry Camilla in April 2005.

In an earlier leaked extract from Spare, the Duke of Sussex claims he and his brother begged their father not to marry the now-Queen Consort and that he wondered if she would one day be his “wicked stepmother”.

The Princess of Wales with her children, Prince William, 9, and Prince Harry, 7, on board the Maid of Mist for a close-up look at Niagara Falls
The Princess of Wales with her children on board the Maid of Mist for a close-up look at Niagara Falls (Martin Keene/PA)

The autobiography, which is ghost-written by JR Moehringer, alleges that Charles once joked to his youngest son: “Who knows if I’m even your real father?”

Harry said it was in “bad taste” due to long-existing rumours about a five-year affair between his mother Diana, Princess of Wales and cavalry officer James Hewitt.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment on the leaked claims from Harry’s book which emerged five days before the explosive, tell-all memoir is due to be published.

The book includes details of the moment he was introduced to Camilla for the first time, according to The Sun newspaper, which also said it obtained a Spanish copy.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Charles and Camilla were married in 2005 (Reuters/PA)

The duke reportedly claims he and his brother had separate meetings with her before she married the now-King in 2005.

He said seeing her for the first time was like avoiding pain while getting an injection, writing: “This is nothing. Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.”

Harry also alleges that Camilla appeared “bored” during the meeting.

In an interview with the PA news agency in 2005, Harry denied that Camilla was a “wicked stepmother”, declaring that he and William “loved her to bits”.

The duke described his father as a “much more relaxed” person since he married Camilla, and urged people to “feel sorry for her”.

“Everyone has to understand that it’s very hard for her. Look at the position she’s coming into. Don’t always feel sorry for me and William, feel sorry for her,” he said at the time.

He added: “She’s a wonderful woman and she’s made our father very, very happy, which is the most important thing.”

Also in the book, the duke claims he and his brother were willing to forgive her if she could make Charles happy, adding: “We saw that like us, he wasn’t.

“We could recognise the absent glances, the empty sighs, the frustration always visible on his face.”

Harry also claims that he and William told Charles they would welcome Camilla into the family on the condition he did not marry her and “begged” him not to do so.

He alleges that his father did not respond to their pleas.

James Hewitt
James Hewitt (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The brothers feared Camilla would be unfairly compared to their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry also claims.

Harry writes how Charles would tell of a visit to a mental health unit where he met a man claiming to be the Prince of Wales.

The duke said his father then joked: “Who knows if I’m even your real father? Perhaps your father really is in Broadmoor, my dear son!”

Harry says the joke was “in poor taste” due to the rumour that his real father was Mr Hewitt.

He said the rumours continued even though his mother “hadn’t met Major Hewitt until long after” Harry was born.

Other revelations from the book include the duke’s claims that a campaign was launched for Charles to marry Camilla and that his stepmother leaked details of her conversation with William to the press.

DIANA/Camilla composite
Harry’s book reportedly claims he and his brother saw Camilla as ‘the Other Woman’ (Barry Batchelor/PA)

The Guardian, which said it was able to obtain a copy of Spare despite the tight pre-launch security, reported that Harry claims he was physically attacked by William and knocked to the floor during a furious confrontation over the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry writes: “(William) called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Other reported revelations include how the brothers call each other “Willy” and “Harold” and that Charles pleaded with his sons during a tense meeting after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”

The book comes just weeks after Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Netflix documentary – in which Harry said he was left terrified when William screamed and shouted at him at a tense Sandringham summit in 2020.

