Harry saw ‘the red mist’ in his brother during alleged physical confrontation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Harry saw ‘the red mist’ in his brother during alleged physical confrontation

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 6:14 am
The Duke of Sussex has spoken out again over the alleged confrontation between himself and his brother, the Prince of Wales (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Duke of Sussex has spoken out again over the alleged confrontation between himself and his brother, the Prince of Wales (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has spoken out again over the alleged confrontation between himself and his brother, the Prince of Wales.

In a newly-released clip from ITV’s forthcoming interview with Harry, the duke said his brother was so frustrated during the incident which reportedly took place in 2019, he saw “the red mist in him”.

“He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to,” he says of his brother who he earlier claimed in his book had physically attacked him – as was first reported by The Guardian.

In the clip, released early on Friday morning, Harry tells Tom Bradby: “What was different here was the level of frustration, and I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him.”

The duke first recounted the confrontation in his autobiography Spare – an extract from which was leaked by The Guardian on Thursday.

The newspaper reported the book claims the Prince of Wales grabbed Harry’s collar and knocked him to the floor, ripping his necklace and shattering a dog bowl under his back.

The short clip from the ITV interview, which is due to be aired on Sunday, also had Harry addressing the drug use detailed in Spare.

Mr Bradby tells the duke: “There’s a fair amount of drugs (in the book). Marijuana, magic mushrooms, cocaine. I mean, that’s going to surprise people.”

The duke appears to agree and says it was “important to acknowledge”.

File photo dated 17/10/08 of Prince William and Prince Harry ahead of the Enduro Africa charity ride in Port Edward, South Africa.
The Duke of Sussex claimed he was physically attacked by his brother over his marriage to Meghan Markle (Jerome Delay/PA)

The royal also states he wants to reconcile with his family – something which he says cannot happen without “some accountability”.

“I want reconciliation,” he says, “but, first, there needs to be some accountability”.

The duke also states: “The truth, supposedly, at the moment, has been there’s only one side of the story, right? But, there’s two sides to every story.”

It comes after Harry reportedly alleged in his book William had called his American wife Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” – comments which the younger brother said parroted “the press narrative” about his wife.

The Guardian, which first reported the dispute, said it was able to obtain a copy of the book, due to be published on January 10, despite strong security measures around its release.

In an earlier-released teaser of the ITV interview, Harry says he is publishing his memoirs because he does not know “how staying silent is ever going to make things better”.

The full ITV interview is due to be broadcast two days before publication and, in a trailer, Mr Bradby asks: “Wouldn’t your brother say to you, ‘Harry, how could you do this to me after everything? After everything we went through?’ Wouldn’t that be what he would say?”

Harry replied: “He would probably say all sorts of different things.”

Mr Bradby, a former royal correspondent and current presenter of ITV News at Ten, is a friend of the Sussexes and has previously interviewed them for a documentary about their 2019 Africa tour.

He told Harry: “Some people will say you’ve railed against invasions of your privacy all your life but the accusation will be here are you invading the privacy of your most nearest and dearest without permission, that will be the accusation.”

Harry answered: “That will be the accusation from people that don’t understand or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press.”

Asked if he will attend his father’s coronation later this year, he said: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then but the door is always open, the ball is in their court.

“There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Harry said he still believes in the monarchy but asked when asked if he believes he will play a part in its future he said: “I don’t know.”

The show, called Harry: The Interview, will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITX at 9pm on January 8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
2
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
3
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
4
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
5
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
6
Mark Bonnar (left) and Iain Gale star alongside Martin Compston in The Rig (Images: IJPR)
Martin Compston was ‘on fire a lot’ while filming supernatural thriller The Rig say…
7
The bridge has been closed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Kessock Bridge reopens after police incident closed both lanes for over two hours
8
Resident X
Step inside Aberdeen’s street food market Resident X and find out why you need…
9
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
10
Inverness High Street incident
Police swoop following reports of man with firearm in Inverness city centre

More from Press and Journal

Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Rugby: National 3 leaders Gordonians eager to carry on where they left off
Winger Mitchell Taylor, who recently joined League Two club Elgin City from Camelon Juniors. Image: Courtesy of Camelon Juniors
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester
The postie got a fright over the festive period at Moreen's door (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Pharmacists are our new frontline health fighters
Patrick Ratumaisese returns to the Highland squad this weekend against GHK.
Rugby: Highland set bar high for maximum point aim on return to action
In 2021, Police Scotland logged 928 incidents of 'malice and ill will', where no crime had been committed (Image: Clickmanis/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Police logging of non-criminal 'hate incidents' is a slippery slope
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Junior football set to return with a bang
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Brian Irvine: Andy Considine will have a point to prove against Aberdeen
Elgin Sheriff Court
Young drink-driver who thought he'd 'slept it off' faces losing car dealership job
Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Argyll and Bute residents could hold the key in council's £7 million budget cut…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss' Cove Rangers return

Editor's Picks

Most Commented