What the papers say – January 6

The Friday papers are dominated by revelations from leaked excerpts of the Duke of Sussex’s yet-to-be released book, Spare.

The Times and i call the claims in the book the “most devastating royal revelations for more than a generation”.

THE TIMES: Harry spills his secrets in devastating memoir #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BRHpXtf17p — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 5, 2023

I: UK monarchy facing its worst crisis for 30 years #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yWt9bsMeyW — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 5, 2023

The Independent and Daily Star lead with Harry alleging he was assaulted by his brother, the Prince of Wales, during a row over Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

THE INDEPENDENT: I was physically attacked by William, claims Harry #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CWhvpHb0nw — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 5, 2023

The Sun says Harry confessed to “snorting cocaine several times”.

On tomorrow's front page: Prince Harry admits he took cocaine aged 17 to 'make himself feel different' as he tells all in explosive book https://t.co/LhGHySsQ0C pic.twitter.com/97S6ZAATBB — The Sun (@TheSun) January 5, 2023

The Telegraph leads with a revelation that Harry and William “begged” King Charles not to marry the now-Queen Consort, Camilla.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Please don't marry Camilla''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/g6lyf9093p — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 5, 2023

“Oh Spare Us!” is the headline on the Daily Mail, while the Daily Express says Harry “sold his soul”.

EXPRESS: Reconcile? But you sold your soul Harry #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ce0xMkHs0T — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror laments the effect the revelations will have on the relationship between Harry and William.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times and The Guardian lead with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new anti-strike legislation.

FT UK: No10 unveils anti strike law to enforce ‘minimum service levels’ in key areas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wZEcaJDTLi — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 5, 2023

Guardian front page, Friday 6 January 2022: Unions attack PM's plan to sack workers who break strike rules pic.twitter.com/ApOheaJk6N — The Guardian (@guardian) January 5, 2023