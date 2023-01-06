Lecturer creates children’s book alongside Homes for Ukraine guest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Lecturer creates children’s book alongside Homes for Ukraine guest

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 8:02 am
From left to right, Yuliia and Dr Poppy Gibson (Dr Poppy Gibson)
From left to right, Yuliia and Dr Poppy Gibson (Dr Poppy Gibson)

A lecturer hopes to encourage others to be compassionate towards those fleeing Ukraine by highlighting the “emotional baggage” and “interesting” language and culture of those fleeing the war-torn country through a children’s e-book she created alongside her Homes for Ukraine guest.

Dr Poppy Gibson, who lives in Benfleet, Essex, said that when Yuliia Ruban, 28, and her son Daniil, seven, came to live with her and her family on April 6 2022, she wanted to do something to help children talk about the sensitive subject of the Ukraine war in schools.

Little boy standing next to a woman
From left to right, Yuliia and Daniil (Dr Poppy Gibson)

“One night, I just thought I need to do something; I wanted to find a platform for Yuliia and Daniil to be able to share their voices so they could be heard and better understood.

“If we don’t help share these stories about people whose status has become ‘refugee’ beyond their control, we will not be able understand their journeys and that was when I just wrote a few sentences in a Word document,” the 33-year-old senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University told the PA news agency.

“Once I did that, I showed Yuliia and she got quite emotional – she was crying.

“And I asked her, ‘Do you think this is a good idea? I want to make sure you are happy’ and she said it was a great idea.”

The few words eventually turned into a draft for a book, with the Ukrainian words for the text being added in by Ms Ruban.

Dr Gibson said that when she first asked Ms Ruban if she was open to the idea of translating the English text, the latter “emailed me back that night”.

“She sat in her room on her laptop and literally translated the text immediately,” she said.

“I felt it was important for Ukrainians to be able to read the book and for English children to see the Ukrainian language written down as it is such an interesting language and it helps them understand and appreciate Ukrainians’ culture and find out about the emotional baggage they may be carrying.

“My background was as a primary school teacher and I knew the importance of facilitating these big conversations sensitively in the classroom. In a country that embraces and celebrates diversity, being able to appreciate different cultures, and backgrounds, and helping refugees feel they can be proud of their heritage and share their country and language in their new environment.”

Through a Twitter callout, an illustrator for the book was found – artist Terry Culkin – who offered his services for free.

The name of the book – A Home For A Ukrainian, which has been published as an e-book this week – was inspired by the Homes for Ukraine scheme and loosely based on Daniil’s journey to the UK.

Boy wearing a jumper standing next to a dog
Daniil with Dr Poppy Gibson’s dog Nova (Dr Poppy Gibson)

“Obviously the family came here via the scheme and this home has changed both their lives,” she said.

“And the whole experience has impacted mine and my family’s lives and made us really think about what’s important in life and be compassionate and empathetic.”

Dr Gibson also reflected on some of her favourite moments spent with her guests, who have now moved into their own place in Essex alongside a fellow Ukrainian Olya, who also fled from Ukraine under the Homes for Ukraine scheme last year.

Arms with tattoos on them
Union Jack tattoos (Dr Poppy Gibson)

“They were over in time for the Queen’s Jubilee and we went to jubilee picnics, where we had afternoon tea and temporary Union Jack tattoos,” she said.

“That was amazing for Yuliia to experience because she said when she was growing up, she always read books about London and Daniil was playing with other children with frisbees and balloons despite there being a language barrier at the time.

“Yuliia’s birthday was also a really lovely event – we got her a hamper with all the little things she enjoys like crumpets – and she also cooked us Ukrainian food and taught us about her culture.”

Woman cutting a cake next to a boy looking at the cake
From left to right, Yuliia and her son Daniil (Dr Poppy Gibson)

She said that she hopes the book will “build people’s awareness of people having to leave their homes and being compassionate towards them”.

She added: “Yuliia and Daniil are just like us, they were just born in a different country – they are a mother and son and I can relate as I am also a mother.

“I hope the book makes people see that we can help, we can offer kindness and maybe even consider sponsorship as there are still people looking for hosts.”

The e-book can be purchased for £5 on Amazon, with the proceeds going to Charitable foundation Voices of Children, which provides accommodation and humanitarian and psychological support to refugees: https://www.amazon.com.au/home-Ukrainian-%D0%94%D1%96%D0%BC-%D0%B4%D0%BB%D1%8F-%D0%A3%D0%BA%D1%80%D0%B0%D1%97%D0%BD%D1%86%D1%96%D0%B2-ebook/dp/B0BRJZBDBC

Dr Gibson added that she has plans to get the book published as a paperback too, as well as an upcoming book launch and awareness events in June’s national Refugee Week, which takes place between June 19 and 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
From left to right, Yuliia and Dr Poppy Gibson (Dr Poppy Gibson)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
From left to right, Yuliia and Dr Poppy Gibson (Dr Poppy Gibson)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
2

More from Press and Journal

Lorna Summers has joined the Portsoy Community Enterprise board of directors. Image: PCE.
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
A total of 179 tractors and agricultural vehicles took part in the 2022 event. Image: Orkney Christmas 2022 Tractor Run/Facebook.
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Louise West has been dealing with mould in her Aberdeen flat for the past four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened
James Watt said the gold can promotion became one of the worst in the company's history. Image: Shutterstock.
'A £500,000 mistake': BrewDog chief executive James Watt apologises for golden can competition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented