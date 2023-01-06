Man admits killing his elderly neighbour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who declared “I am God” after stabbing his elderly neighbour in the neck has admitted the killing.

Aaron Cook, 23, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 76-year-old Bella Nicandro, in Notting Hill, west London in August 2021, by reason of diminished responsibility.

Ms Nicandro was found fatally injured at her flat in St Luke’s Road after police received reports of a disturbance.

During the early afternoon of Saturday August 14 2021, Cook was seen in the street behaving strangely with his arms covered in blood.

It was alleged he had just attempted to stab a young child but was stopped by the youngster’s mother.

He lifted his arms in the air and declared: “I am God, I am God,” before being restrained by members of the public.

Police searched the block of flats where Cook lived and found Ms Nicandro with head and neck wounds.

She was treated at the scene but died from her injuries.

At a hearing in November last year, Cook had denied murder but admitted manslaughter.

He had also pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to the child and racially aggravated harassment.

On Friday, prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC said the manslaughter plea was accepted by the Crown and he asked for the other charges to lie on file.

Judge Alexia Durran adjourned sentencing until January 23.