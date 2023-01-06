Bible dating from 1615 to go under the hammer in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bible dating from 1615 to go under the hammer in Belfast

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 11:04 am
A bible which dates back to 1615 is to go under the hammer in east Belfast.

The book travelled from Devon with its former owner Elizabeth Pole to what is now Massachusetts, in the US, on the Speedwell in 1633.

It is part of a sale at Bloomfield Auctions from a private collection in a gentleman’s residence.

The sale also includes antiques, fine art, bronzes and a coin collection.

Bloomfield Auctions’ managing director Karl Bennett said he expects international interest in the bible.

“Our first sale of the year includes some absolutely superb pieces of antique furniture, really quality fine art, rarely seen on sale in Ireland,” he said.

“One of the highlights of the show is a bible dated 1615 which travelled from Devon with Elizabeth Pole to what is now Massachusetts.

“Because of the historic importance of the bible, we are expecting considerable interest not just from the UK but from the USA.”

The Geneva Bible has been described as one of the most historically significant translations of the bible.

It was the first mechanically printed, mass-produced bible available to the public and pre-dates the King James Bible by 50 years. Copies of it were carried by the Pilgrims on the Mayflower to the New World.

The edition being sold by Bloomfield Auctions was owned by Ms Pole, who travelled with her brother on the Speedwell to the Plymouth Colony in 1633 and founded the town of Taunton, Massachusetts. She is believed to be the first woman to establish a town in North America.

The Elizabeth Pole Bible was printed in 1615 by Robert Barker, printer to Elizabeth I and James I.

The bible was presented to Sir William Pole, by the then Archbishop of Canterbury in recognition of his services to the Church and the poor of Devon. Sir William gave it to his son William and daughter Elizabeth on their journey to the New World, and upon Elizabeth’s death the bible was returned to her family in Devon.

It remained in the possession of the Pole-Carew family until the mid-20th century when it was sold to a collector from Northern Ireland.

Other items on sale from the same collection are two paintings by the renowned Victorian artist Thomas Sidney Cooper.

The paintings, a watercolour from 1853 and an oil from 1895, feature farm animals in a rural setting. The latter appeared in the Royal Academy exhibition of 1896. Cooper’s paintings, which rarely appear for sale in Ireland, can be found in the Tate Britain, the Victoria and Albert Museum and in collections across Britain.

The oil painting has an estimated value of £10,000 to £20,000 and the watercolour is valued at £5,000 to £7,000.

The bible is valued at between £5,000-10,000.

The sale will take place on Monday January 9 both online and in the auction house. People can visit www.bloomfieldauctions.co.uk for more information.

