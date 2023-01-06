First rocket launch from UK soil set for Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

First rocket launch from UK soil set for Monday

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 11:42 am
The first rocket launch from UK soil is set for Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)
The first rocket launch from UK soil is set for Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)

The first rocket launch from UK soil is expected to take place on Monday.

If all goes to plan, and the weather cooperates, satellites will be blasted into space from Spaceport Cornwall as part of the Start Me Up mission.

The initial window for the historic mission will open at 10.16pm on Monday, with additional back-up dates continuing into mid and late January

Named in tribute to The Rolling Stones 1981 hit, the mission involves a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft and Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket.

The 747, dubbed Cosmic Girl, will take off horizontally from the new facility at Cornwall Airport Newquay while carrying the rocket, before releasing it at 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland.

The plane will then return to the spaceport while the rocket will ignite its engine and take multiple small satellites, with a variety of civil and defence applications, into orbit.

They will be the first satellites launched into space from Europe.

In the past, satellites produced in the UK have needed to be sent to foreign spaceports to make their journey into space.

Ian Annett, deputy CEO at the UK Space Agency, said: “We are entering a new era for space in the UK with the first ever satellite launch from UK soil and from Europe.

“This is a significant landmark for the nation, the UK Space Agency and for all those who have worked so hard over many years to make our ambitions to create a commercial space launch capability a reality.

“The development of new orbital launch capabilities is already generating growth, catalysing investment and creating jobs in Cornwall and other communities across the United Kingdom.

“This will lead to new careers, improved productivity and inspire the next generation of space professionals, and this is just the beginning.

“I look forward to seeing more launches from other UK spaceports over the next year, putting us firmly on the map as Europe’s leading destination for commercial small satellite launch.”

It was originally hoped the launch could take place before Christmas but due to technical and regulatory issues it had to be pushed into 2023.

On Thursday, Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne system successfully completed an end-to-end launch rehearsal.

Dan Hart, Virgin Orbit CEO, said: “After ensuring that every technical aspect is sound and every regulation and code has been satisfied, it is gratifying to see this historic endeavour on the verge of coming to fruition.

“This launch represents the opening of a new era in the British space industry and new partnerships across industry, government, and allies.”

Melissa Thorpe, head of Spaceport Cornwall, said: “This is a phenomenal moment with incredible international collaboration. Virgin Orbit, the UK Space Agency and all of our partners are breaking new ground to transform access to space across the world from right here in Cornwall.

“My team at Spaceport Cornwall have worked so hard to get this far and we wish everyone the best of luck as the launch window opens, we are ready.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
The first rocket launch from UK soil is set for Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
The first rocket launch from UK soil is set for Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
2

More from Press and Journal

Lorna Summers has joined the Portsoy Community Enterprise board of directors. Image: PCE.
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
A total of 179 tractors and agricultural vehicles took part in the 2022 event. Image: Orkney Christmas 2022 Tractor Run/Facebook.
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Louise West has been dealing with mould in her Aberdeen flat for the past four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened
James Watt said the gold can promotion became one of the worst in the company's history. Image: Shutterstock.
'A £500,000 mistake': BrewDog chief executive James Watt apologises for golden can competition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented