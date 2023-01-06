Ireland’s rate of inflation has peaked – finance minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Ireland’s rate of inflation has peaked – finance minister

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 2:02 pm
Ireland’s finance minister Michael McGrath said the inflation rate has peaked (PA)
Ireland’s finance minister Michael McGrath said the inflation rate has peaked (PA)

Ireland’s finance minister Michael McGrath has said that the rate of inflation has peaked and is on a downward trajectory that is expected to accelerate.

The latest figures from the European Central Bank show the rate of inflation dropped further than expected, though inflation when energy prices were excluded remained high.

Despite inflation staying over 8%, Mr McGrath said that the rate of price increases is expected to ease.

“It is our view now that inflation has actually peaked and is now on a downward trajectory,” Mr McGrath told RTE’s News At One on Friday.

“There is always, of course, the caveat of another energy price shock, for example associated with the war, but based on the information that we have at this point in time, we do believe that inflation has now peaked and is on the way down here in Ireland.

“We do believe that this downward trajectory with inflation will continue and will actually accelerate, particularly in quarter two and quarter three of this year, so that is good news.

“But it does also mean that prices remain elevated at a consumer level, which I think is what people will be most interested in, is how it affects them in the pocket, the prices that they’re paying for the goods and services that they consume.

“We’re seeing some reductions at the forecourts, for example in terms of fuel, but in general we’re not seeing actual reductions, but we’re seeing an easing in the rate of increase.”

On the possibility of further interest rate increases from the European Central Bank, Mr McGrath said it is facing a “difficult balancing act” between tackling inflation and not hurting consumers.

“…The reality is inflation is insidious, it does hurt people, it hurts businesses, and it impacts negatively on economies and reduces the purchasing power that people have for the euro in their pocket, and that is a concern.

“So it is in all of our interest that we do get inflation down, today’s figures are a welcome step in the right direction, but there is still a long way to go to get it fully under control.”

When asked whether government would extend cost-of-living measures due to expire at the end of February, Mr McGrath said they will “come to a view” in the coming weeks, “when we have a clearer picture as to the level of inflation”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Image: Chris Sumner
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
2
An honesty box operated by Crianlarich's Crazy Goose Lady is to go under lock and key, because too many people were pinching the cakes without paying.
‘People were just helping themselves’: Baking honesty box to be locked due to dishonest…
3
New signs for the pedestrianised zone on Schoolhill were put up this morning, but have since been covered up with black bin bags. The changes will ban general traffic from the area. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson,11/01/2023.
Schoolhill pedestrianisation works get under way in Aberdeen
4
Owner Nalin Abeyratne outside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: See inside Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
5
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
6
CR0040490 CROPPED OUT OFFICER David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Connor Ferries Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sex offender back behind bars after having sex with 15-year-old girl
7
Maggie Leslie, Ellon's beloved 'Queen of Burgers'.
‘Half a million burgers – and just as much banter’: Family’s tribute to Ellon’s…
8
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
9
David Bowie and nanny Marion Skene
Marion Skene: The Aberdeen nanny who died a year after David Bowie left her…
10
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
Former Buccaneer jet site at Elgin petrol station goes from two wings to four…

More from Press and Journal

Deveronvale's Innes Mckay on Highland League Weekly's Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Deveronvale's Innes Mckay
Graham Hay. Image: DC Thomson
'Gentle giant' in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp…
A montage of what the Shiant Islands bothy would look like alongside the existing bothy
Bothies plan to house visitors to important bird colony on uninhabited Shiant Islands
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Ross County must make chances count when they face Motherwell in crunch encounter
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie and Ylber Ramadani look dejected at full-time following the Premiership loss to Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: What lessons have been learned as Aberdeen and Rangers go head-to-head in another…
CR0040416 Christie Park East Park Street Huntly Highland League - Huntly v Turriff United Pictured is: Callum Lamb and Murray Thompson Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 07/01/2023 7 t 8 h
Callum Lamb pleased to make an impact at Huntly
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates at full time after scoring a double in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Sean Wallace: Fearless Duk and Graeme Shinnie can drive Aberdeen to Viaplay Cup semi-final…
Galbraith was upbeat about the Aberdeenshire housing market.
Galbraith reports cause for cheer in Aberdeenshire property market
Stewart Sangster leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Shoplifter who swiped bottle of wine falls asleep in dock
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates with Luis Lopes as they make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen remain confident Leighton Clarkson will remain at Pittodrie until end of the season

Editor's Picks