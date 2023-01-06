Highly regarded journalist’s life touched many people, funeral hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highly regarded journalist’s life touched many people, funeral hears

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 2:54 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 3:26 pm
The coffin of former PA journalist Brian Hutton who died suddenly on Saturday , leaves St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Derry after his funeral (Liam McBurney/PA)
A highly regarded Londonderry-born journalist touched the lives of many people, his funeral has heard.

Brian Hutton, 46, died suddenly last weekend after becoming unwell.

Irish president Michael D Higgins was among those who have paid tribute, last week describing Mr Hutton as a “fine journalist” and someone “with a reputation for reliability”.

During his career, Mr Hutton worked for the Belfast Telegraph and the PA news agency, before most recently writing for the Irish Times.

A mourner holds an order of service outside St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Derry, after the funeral of former Press Association journalist Brian Hutton, who died suddenly on Saturday (Liam McBurney/PA)

He reported on a wide range of stories from the Saville Inquiry, to most recently the tragedy in Donegal in which 10 people were killed in a service station explosion.

Former Foyle MP Mark Durkan and current SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan joined the reporter’s family, friends and work colleagues for a funeral service at St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn, on Friday.

Mr Hutton was laid to rest across the border at St Mura’s Cemetery, Fahan, in Co Donegal.

Father Michael McCaughey described him as a fine journalist who people trusted and a proud Derry man.

“His life has touched many people, and always his great love for his daughter Issy,” he said.

“Outdoor pursuits, music, playing the guitar, his sense of humour, his warm hearty laugh, were all part of his qualities.

Former Ireland editor of the PA news agency Deric Henderson (centre) outside St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Derry, after the funeral of journalist Brian Hutton who died suddenly on Saturday (Liam McBurney/PA)

“And of course his great respect and appreciation in the world of journalism.

“He had, as someone said, a great nose for a story… so many events and tragedies in recent times, he had his hand on them, he did so effortlessly, even-handedly, no drama, and an extensive network of contacts.

“Brian was someone who was able to carry the facts with a story, one with a great intellect. He was highly regarded with a skill for reporting and his sensitive nature.

“He told through the years the Saville (Inquiry) report, election results, state papers of recent weeks, 50 years of the EU, and the recent tragedy in Creeslough.”

Mr Hutton’s brother Kevin said he was devoted to his family and friends.

“This week so many of you, his devoted friends, have shared how he is a positive influence on you all, more than a few have said life wouldn’t be the same, wouldn’t be what it is today, without Brian.

“His loyalty was without measure. To say you’re a friend of Brian’s was a character reference of the highest degree.

“His devotion to Issy above all else, he loved spending time sharing interests, creating memories with his beautiful daughter.

“Many of the characteristics that made him a great influence on our lives also made him a great journalist. He was warm, he had emotional intelligence, wit, and he just loved life and he loved people.

“He was authentic, honest, direct occasionally … he had a great intellect and a great mind. He was an avid reader and had a great ability to absorb information, information that he would share generously with those he knew in conversation.

“To honour his memory, his optimism and his curiosity, let’s live our lives with his devotion, his passion and his laughter.”

