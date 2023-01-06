Royals are welcome to complain about press coverage, says regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Royals are welcome to complain about press coverage, says regulator

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 3:35 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 3:36 pm
Jeremy Clarkson’s column is expected to be considered by Ipso (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Clarkson’s column is expected to be considered by Ipso (Ian West/PA)

Members of the royal family are welcome to make official complaints about press coverage, the chairman of the independent newspaper regulator has said.

Former minister Lord Faulks stressed he needed to remain neutral when asked whether Jeremy Clarkson’s recent column on the Duchess of Sussex would elicit a response from Ipso (Independent Press Standards Organisation) for causing offence.

But he insisted press regulation “applies just as much to the royal family as it does to anybody else”, when asked about the article ahead of the publication of the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography Spare.

Mr Clarkson’s piece in the Sun, in which he said he “hated” Meghan and dreamed of her being publicly shamed, last month became Ipso’s most-complained about article.

The newspaper removed it from their website and made a public apology but this was branded “nothing more than a PR stunt” by Meghan and Harry.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s World At One about the article, Lord Faulks said: “I really don’t want to discuss that particular case because it may come up, it probably will come up, for consideration.

“I don’t want anything I say to be looked like I am judging these things earlier.

“But in general terms there is always a difficult line to tread between something that I might find offensive, somebody else might find offensive, but at the same time journalists have got to be able to express themselves in sometimes robust terms and the fact that I may be offended is bringing nothing to the point.

“But there comes a time when lines are crossed, privacy may be invaded or there may be some other violation of the code. These are difficult lines to draw sometimes.”

Lord Faulks added that in the past he had personally felt “uncomfortable about the way the monarchy has been treated” by the press.

Speaking from his experience as Ipso chairman, he told the BBC: “The position now is that 97% of the press by way of circulation is regulated by Ipso. We are there to field complaints from everybody and that includes members of the royal family if they choose to complain about the way the press has treated them.

“They can say there are inaccuracies, they can say their privacy has been invaded, the editors code actually applies just as much to the royal family as it does to anybody else.

“We welcome any complaints from the royal family if they feel it appropriate to make them.”

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
Harry and Meghan have complained about the actions of the press (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The unaffiliated peer, who sits on the House of Lords constitution committee, also suggested revelations from Harry’s autobiography may have “fanned the flames of debate” about the future of the monarchy.

Asked what he thought the public reaction would be to Harry’s book given his role and considering the British constitution, Lord Faulks said he did not have “any particular insight”.

“We just look at how the constitution operates and make suggestions for change,” he said.

But the peer added: “I think on a quite ordinary level, people will begin to feel either uncomfortable that they know too much or that they want to know more.

“I think the exposure is going to make people examine what they want from the monarchy. I don’t think that people have decided they definitely want a fundamental change but this has certainly fanned the flames of debate – I think – in a big way.”

Meghan recently accused the British media of wanting to “destroy” her and claimed, during a six-part Netflix documentary, that “salacious” stories were “planted” in the press.

She took the publisher of The Mail on Sunday – Associated Newspapers Limited – to court after it published parts of a personal letter to her father, Thomas Markle, winning the case in 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Jeremy Clarkson’s column is expected to be considered by Ipso (Ian West/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Jeremy Clarkson’s column is expected to be considered by Ipso (Ian West/PA)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
2

More from Press and Journal

Lorna Summers has joined the Portsoy Community Enterprise board of directors. Image: PCE.
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
A total of 179 tractors and agricultural vehicles took part in the 2022 event. Image: Orkney Christmas 2022 Tractor Run/Facebook.
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Louise West has been dealing with mould in her Aberdeen flat for the past four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened
James Watt said the gold can promotion became one of the worst in the company's history. Image: Shutterstock.
'A £500,000 mistake': BrewDog chief executive James Watt apologises for golden can competition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented