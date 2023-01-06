Harry wanted Diana inquiry reopened and once believed she faked her own death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry wanted Diana inquiry reopened and once believed she faked her own death

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 3:38 pm
Diana, Princess of Wales (John Stillwell/PA)
Diana, Princess of Wales (John Stillwell/PA)

The Duke of Sussex once believed his mother faked her own death to escape the press, and has told how he wanted the inquiry into her fatal car crash to be reopened.

Harry also says, in his controversial memoir Spare, that both he and his brother the Prince of Wales “were talked out” of calling for a reinvestigation of her death “by the powers that be”.

He adds that he and William felt the final written on report the princess’s death was a “joke” and an “insult” and “riddled with basic factual errors and gaping logical holes”, according to the US website Page Six.

“It raised more questions than it answered,” Harry wrote.

Diana memorial day
Harry and William at the Thanksgiving for the life of Diana, Princess of Wales in 2007 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Harry, who learnt of his mother’s death in 1997 while staying at Balmoral in Scotland, described how with nothing to do but roam the castle, a suspicion took hold that it was all “a trick” played by Diana.

“Her life’s been miserable, she’s been hounded, harassed, lied about, lied to. So she’s staged an accident as a diversion and run away,” Harry wrote.

Nearly a decade later, the three-year Operation Paget police inquiry, led by former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Lord Stevens, concluded in 2006 that Diana died in a “tragic accident” and was not murdered, ruling out the conspiracy theories.

A lengthy inquest that followed, which looked at the evidence of 278 witness over six months, found in 2008 that the princess and her lover Dodi Fayed were unlawfully killed because of gross negligence by both driver Henri Paul, who was drunk, and the pursuing paparazzi photographers.

It also rejected claims Diana was murdered, dismissing claims she was killed by the state.

Spanish versions of Harry’s autobiography went on sale ahead of its publication on January 10, and there have been multiple leaks of the book.

Diana inquest
The pillars of the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris where the car crash happened (Chris Radburn/PA)

At the end of the inquest in 2008, the brothers released a joint statement saying they agreed with the jury’s verdicts. They praised the thorough way they considered the evidence.

Harry also recounts his book how he asked a driver to replicate the fatal journey his mother took through the Pont de l’Alma tunnel where she was killed.

While in the French capital for the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi-final, Harry, who was 23, demanded to be was driven through the crash site at 65mph – the same speed and twice the limit for the road as the Mercedes carrying Diana and Dodi Fayed was travelling before it hit a pillar in August 1997.

Harry said there was “no reason anyone should ever die inside” the tunnel, adding the drive was “a very bad idea”.

Page Six described how William was also in Paris the same day and they drove through the tunnel together and discussed their criticism of final report and plans to call for a reopening of the inquiry.

