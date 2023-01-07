What the papers say – January 7

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages for Saturday continue to be dominated by the fallout from the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography after it was accidentally published early in Spain.

The Daily Mail, The Times and the Daily Mirror all focus on outrage from the military, veterans and diplomats over Harry’s claim to have killed 25 Taliban fighters – accusing him of putting both his own safety and that of still serving personnel at risk.

While The Sun carries claims first reported over a decade ago by Harry’s former squadron sergeant that the prince was allowed to leave his helicopter base after it was put in lockdown when random drug testers arrived.

Carrying claims from unnamed royal sources, The Daily Telegraph reports Harry’s attacks on the royal family damaged the Queen’s health.

Also leading with unnamed “Palace sources”, the Daily Express says “insiders” have claimed the King is determined to try to mend the rift with Harry – and is willing to take his call.

While the Daily Star focuses on the excerpt from Harry’s book in which he said he was suffering from frostbite on his penis at the wedding of the now-Prince of Wales.

Elsewhere, The Independent and FT Weekend report the Prime Minister will hold crunch talks with union leaders from both the rail and health sectors to try and end their respective industrial action.

And Roman Abramovich’s trusts which held billions of dollars in assets were transferred to his children before sanctions against Russian oligarchs came into effect, according to The Guardian.

