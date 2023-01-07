Man charged with 1990 bombing in Northern Ireland went on the run, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged with 1990 bombing in Northern Ireland went on the run, court hears

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 1:19 pm
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)

A man who police allege went on the run after a bomb attack in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago has appeared in court charged with causing the explosion.

Eamonn Christopher O’Boyle, 53, faces two charges in connection with the blast that badly damaged a garage in Randalstown, Co Antrim, in November 1990.

The builder and property developer, who lives in Derrybeg, Gweedore, Co Donegal, was arrested when he arrived on a flight at Belfast International Airport earlier in the week.

O’Boyle was charged by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch with causing the explosion at French’s garage in New Street, Randalstown, at around 10.45pm on November 25 1990, and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

Belfast International Airport
Belfast International Airport (Paul Faith/PA)

He appeared on Saturday morning before District Judge Nigel Broderick by videolink from a police custody suite in Belfast.

O’Boyle spoke briefly at the remand hearing at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, to confirm he understood the charges against him.

A PSNI detective chief inspector told the court he could connect O’Boyle to the counts.

The officer said security forces stopped the accused at a checkpoint “driving at speed” away from the location of the bomb around 40 minutes before the explosion.

The court heard the passenger in the car was arrested the following day and went on to plead guilty to involvement in the bombing. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The detective told the judge the two men were later observed by Ulster Defence Regiment soldiers at the back of a hotel in nearby Toomebridge 15 minutes after the bomb blast.

He said O’Boyle was seen exchanging clothes with another man.

The officer said when police visited O’Boyle’s home the following day he appeared to have fled.

“Efforts were made to locate Mr O’Boyle at his home address on 26 November,” he told the court.

“He was not present and is believed to have gone on the run from that address at that time.”

The detective said the accused’s Volkswagen was seized on November 26 and forensic tests identified traces of explosives on the front passenger seat and on a polythene sheet in the footwell on the front passenger side.

He said O’Boyle was interviewed under caution by the Garda in the Republic of Ireland in January 1994 but made no comment to questions put to him.

A prosecution lawyer told the court there was “sufficient circumstantial evidence” to support a prima facie case against O’Boyle

“It’s a circumstantial case made up of several strands of which the forensic evidence is one,” he said.

The accused’s solicitor Peter Corrigan, from Belfast-based solicitors’ firm Phoenix Law, challenged the connection with the case, claiming there were several “deficiencies” with the evidence.

He said there was an equal chance that “contamination” had resulted in traces of explosives being detected during the forensic examination of the car.

The solicitor also questioned how the forensic evidence had been stored in the years since it was taken.

“There’s been no care taken in relation to the integrity of the exhibit,” he said.

Mr Corrigan said the quantity of explosive traces found in the car was not known.

“We do not know how many particles there were and equally we don’t know how those particles were deposited,” he said.

The lawyer also said there was no evidence linking the explosive traces to the bomb itself.

He insisted the case should be discontinued.

Judge Broderick noted that prosecutors did not have to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt at this stage of the court proceedings, and only had to establish prima facie evidence to connect the accused to the charges.

He said he was satisfied that sufficient evidence had been presented to connect O’Boyle to the counts.

He granted bail on terms agreed by the defence and prosecution.

O’Boyle was required to provide his own bail of £950 and a further cash surety of £5,000.

He was ordered to surrender all travel documents and must reside at his address in Gweedore while on bail. The judge told him he also has to sign on at Gweedore Garda station twice a week.

The case was listed again for January 24. O’Boyle was excused from attending that hearing.

