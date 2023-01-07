Harry’s claims are like that of a B-list celebrity, says Jonathan Dimbleby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry’s claims are like that of a B-list celebrity, says Jonathan Dimbleby

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 3:28 pm
The Duke of Sussex (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Duke of Sussex (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Duke of Sussex’s disclosures in his new book are the sort that usually “come from B-list celebrities”, a friend of the King has said.

Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, who interviewed Charles in 1994 when the then Prince of Wales admitted having an affair, said he was “perplexed” by Harry’s decision to publish a book.

The memoir, Spare, which was accidentally released early in Spain, includes personal details of his love life, drug-taking and rifts within his family.

Mr Dimbleby, 78, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he imagines the King, as Harry’s father, is “extremely pained” and “very frustrated” by the situation and “would be very anxious to bring it to an end”.

Charles and Jonathan Dimbleby
Charles and Jonathan Dimbleby at Highgrove during the filming of a 1994  television documentary (PA)

In 1994 Charles confessed to adultery in the televised interview with Mr Dimbleby, after his marriage had “irretrievably broken down”.

Of the book, Mr Dimbleby said: “I’m concerned incidentally that everyone uses the word ‘revelations’.

“Yes, there are obviously revelations about how he lost his virginity, taking drugs and how many people he feels he might have shot down in Afghanistan from his Apache, but those are the kinds of revelations in part that you would expect, I suppose, from a kind of B-list celebrity.

“Much more significant are not what you would call revelations but allegations – complaints, the anger and pain of what he is saying.

“His assertion that this is his side because so far there has only been one side. It seems to me that I have not heard the other side at all because the other side is always silent.”

Harry has said in promotional interviews for the memoir that he would like to reconcile with his family.

Mr Dimbleby added: “So I am perplexed.

“I genuinely can’t believe it is merely to make a great deal of money because of the perfectly natural urge to want to protect his family, his wife and his children in a very uncertain future.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
The then Prince of Wales, now the King, with the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex and the then Duke of Cambridge in 2019 (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

“I think there is much more to that, but if he wants reconciliation, I don’t understand how you do it by, as it were metaphorically, sitting in your Apache and firing pot shots at people who are not going to fire back, as he must very well know.”

He also told the programme that Charles is possibly “deeply pained by it but he will get on with the job – that’s what they do”.

Harry has “perfectly understandably constructed a narrative of his life” which goes back to “the acute enduring distress of the loss” of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in 1997, according to Mr Dimbleby.

He told the programme that a “wise counsellor” could have advised Harry not to go public with his feelings, if he hoped to salvage his relationship with Charles and his brother William, the Prince of Wales.

Mr Dimbleby also said he would be “very surprised” if Harry was not invited to the coronation, because to do otherwise would “simply fuel the flames”.

He added that questions over a range of issues in the royal family such as transparency, funding, and its scale and size, remain, but Mr Dimbleby did not feel it is under threat or that Charles’s reputation has been damaged.

