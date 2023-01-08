Harry saw photographs of Diana ‘slumped on the back of the seat’ after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry saw photographs of Diana ‘slumped on the back of the seat’ after crash

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 10:16 pm Updated: January 9, 2023, 12:58 am
Princes William and Harry, the sons of Diana, Princess of Wales, her brother Earl Spencer and her former husband, the Prince of Wales, walking behind her coffin as the funeral procession approaches Westminster Abbey (Adam Butler/PA)
Princes William and Harry, the sons of Diana, Princess of Wales, her brother Earl Spencer and her former husband, the Prince of Wales, walking behind her coffin as the funeral procession approaches Westminster Abbey (Adam Butler/PA)

The Duke of Sussex said he is “eternally grateful” for seeing photographs of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales after she was killed in a car crash and believes those responsible “all got away with it”.

In his first primetime television interview promoting his memoir Spare, Harry said he saw photographs of his mother “slumped on the back of the seat” after asking for evidence of her death.

Diana was 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.

He told ITV’s Tom Bradby: “The idea that she’d been taken away and that William and I were now motherless, was something that I just couldn’t comprehend. I’d heard people talking about there being photographs.

“By this point, I was starting to understand the involvement of the paparazzi chasing her and to this day, I will remain eternally grateful for Jamie (his private secretary) for showing me, what he believed I needed to see, but removing the stuff that he knew I didn’t need to see.

“I don’t know where I’d be now if I saw the stuff that I wanted to see, that I demanded to see.”

Harry said the “descriptive photographs” had been removed but in the images he saw the reflection “of all the paparazzi in the window” while his mother lay dying – the idea of which “still hurts”.

He said: “I saw the back of her blonde hair slumped on the back of the seat. There were other photographs, that would probably show my mother’s face and blood. And those, I assume were the ones that Jamie removed. And I’m grateful to him for that.

25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales
Diana, Princess of Wales enjoying a day out at Thorpe Park amusement park with her sons, Princes Harry and William (Cliff Kent/PA)

“I was looking for evidence that it actually happened, that it was true. But I was also looking for something to hurt, because at that point I was still pretty numb to the whole thing.”

Harry told Bradby there were “multiple occasions” when he was driving himself back into London when he had paparazzi “jump on the bonnet of the car”.

He said: “I physically couldn’t see anything. When you’ve actually experienced the same thing, which you assume your mother’s driver was experiencing at the time, then it’s really hard to, I guess, understand how some people have come away with the conclusions of that night.

“And that the people that were predominantly responsible for it, all got away with it.”

Harry: The Interview is available to view on ITVX.

