Harry says he would have 100% fought William back without therapy

The Duke of Sussex has said he would have fought back when the Prince of Wales allegedly attacked him if he had not been having therapy.

Harry has claimed in his controversial memoir Spare that William ripped his necklace and knocked him to the floor in a furious confrontation over the Duchess of Sussex in 2019.

In an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby on Sunday night, Harry described how he and William used to “fight all the time like a lot of siblings”.

The royal brothers William and Harry (Yui Mok/PA)

“Now the difference to that was we were kids, we used to shoot each other with BB guns, we used to have firework fights, all of this stuff that I talk about in the book,” he tells Bradby.

“What was different here was this level of frustration and, you know, I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him.”

He added: “I can pretty much guarantee today that if I wasn’t doing therapy sessions like I was and being able to process that anger and frustration that I would’ve fought back, one hundred per cent.”

In an excerpt read from his autobiography, the duke alleged that William urged him to fight back, saying: “Come on, hit me, you’ll feel better if you hit me… Come on, we always used to fight, you’ll feel better if you hit me’.”

Harry said he replied: “No, only you’ll feel better if I hit you. Please, just leave.”