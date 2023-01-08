Harry denies he and Meghan accused royal family of racism in Oprah interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry denies he and Meghan accused royal family of racism in Oprah interview

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 10:43 pm Updated: January 8, 2023, 11:20 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has been accused of backtracking after denying that he and the Duchess of Sussex labelled the royal family racist in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

Harry said Meghan’s claims that an unnamed family member made “troubling” comments about the skin colour of his unborn son, Archie, related to “unconscious bias” not racism.

In an exchange during an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, in which the presenter said “in the Oprah interview you accused members of your family of racism”, Harry responded by saying “no I didn’t”, adding “the British press said that”.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
Harry told Tom Bradby that comments made about his son Archie were ‘unconscious bias’ not racism (ITV/PA)

The claims in March 2021 left Oprah open-mouthed with shock and plunged the monarchy into crisis as the Windsors faced allegations of racism, but Harry again refused to name the royal allegedly involved.

He also backed the Queen’s former lady in waiting Lady Susan Hussey who quit an honorary role in the royal household after repeatedly asking a black British domestic violence campaigner where she really came from.

“Meghan and I love Susan Hussey…She never meant any harm at all,” he said.

The duke said the incident involving Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, and Lady Susan “is a very good example of the environment within the institution”.

Bradby looked taken aback when Harry denied that he and Meghan had accused the royal family of racism.

The duke said: “Did Meghan ever mention that they’re racist?”

After Bradby said the duchess claimed troubling comments were made about Archie’s skin colour, Harry said: “There was – there was concern about his skin colour.”

Asked if he would describe that as racist, the duke said: “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family.”

Platinum Jubilee
Harry and Meghan on the balcony with the royal family (Victoria Jones/PA)

He continued: “The difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different.

“But once it’s been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

“Otherwise unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism.”

After saying he would never talk about which family members had made the comments, Harry continued: “I mean what happened to Ngozi Fulani is a very good example of the environment within the institution, and why after our Oprah interview, they said that they were going to bring in a diversity tsar.

“That hasn’t happened.

“Everything they said was going to happen hasn’t happened.

“I’ve always been open to wanting to help them understand their part in it, and especially when you are the monarchy – you have a responsibility, and quite rightly people hold you to a higher standard than others.

“So, the way that I’ve learnt it through my own experience and for what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard, yes, you’re right the key word is concern, which was troubling.

“But you speak to any other mixed-race couple around the world, and you will probably find that the white side of the family have either openly discussed it, or secretly discussed, you know, ‘What are the kids gonna look like?’

“And that is part of a bigger conversation that needs to be had.”

Fiftieth anniversary of the Investiture of the Prince of Wales
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex while Meghan was pregnant with Archie (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The duke added: “But, to say that that doesn’t happen around the rest of the world, but it just happened there – that’s not true.

“But again for me the difference is unconscious bias and racism, but if you are called out for unconscious bias you need to make that right, and you have the opportunity and the choice to.

“But if you choose not to, then that rapidly becomes something much more serious.”

At the time of the Oprah interview, the now-Prince of Wales defended the Windsors, saying: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Meghan, the first mixed race person to marry a senior royal for centuries, told Oprah that a royal – not the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh – expressed concerns with Harry about how dark Archie’s skin tone might be before he was born.

The Queen issued a statement saying: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.

“Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Member of Palace household comments
Lady Susan Hussey with the late Queen (Chris Radburn/PA)

Speaking about the incident involving Lady Susan for the first time, Harry told Bradby: “And I’m very happy for Ngozi Fulani to be invited into the palace to sit down with Lady Susan Hussey um, and to reconcile, because Meghan and I love Susan Hussey.

“She thinks she’s great. And I also know that what she meant – she never meant any harm at all.

“But the response from the British press, and from people online because of the stories that they wrote was horrendous.”

The incident was first highlighted by Ms Fulani when she tweeted about her distressing experience, describing it as a “form of abuse”.

