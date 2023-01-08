Other royals inspired ‘countless’ books trashing Meghan, Harry claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Other royals inspired ‘countless’ books trashing Meghan, Harry claims

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 11:21 pm Updated: January 8, 2023, 11:28 pm
Harry and Meghan kiss outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on their wedding day (PA)
Harry and Meghan kiss outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on their wedding day (PA)

The Duke of Sussex has said that “planting and leaking” by members of his family has caused “millions of words” to be written “trying to trash my wife”.

In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Harry said he wrote his tell-all book Spare because of “38 years… of spin and distortion”.

The memoir, which is due to be published on Tuesday, contains a string of revelations – with Harry’s brother the Prince of Wales the subject of a number of them.

The claims made about William include that he physically assaulted Harry in 2019, and that he was “wasted” on rum hours before his wedding.

Bradby asked the duke what his brother would say to him about the book.

“He’d probably say all sorts of different things,” Harry said.

“But you know, for the last however many years, let’s just focus on the last six years, the level of planting and leaking from other members of the family means that in my mind they have written countless books, certainly millions of words have been dedicated to trying to trash my wife and myself to the point of where I had to leave my country.”

Harry said he decided to write his memoir because it felt like a good time to tell his story.

“(After) 38 years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion, (it) felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The memoir, which is due to be published on Tuesday, contains a string of revelations – with the Prince of Wales the subject of a number of them (PA)

“You know, I don’t think that if I was still part of the institution that I would have been given this chance to.

“So, I’m actually really grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to tell my story because it’s my story to tell.”

In the past the duke has complained about the invasion of his private life by the media.

Bradby asked him how he could now justify the amount of disclosures made in the book.

“There was a motto, a family motto of “never complain, never explain,” he said.

“And what people have realised now, through the Netflix doc, documentary and numerous stories coming out over the years, is that, that was just a motto.

“There was a lot of complaining and there was a lot of explaining and it continues now.”

He said the “truth” is now coming from his own lips, rather than through the tabloid media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stand behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stand behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in 2020 (PA)

“But for me, I sit here now, speaking to you, answering the questions that you put to me, and the words and the truth will come from my lips rather than using other people, especially through the tabloid media.

“And we’re six years into it now, and I have spent every single year of those six, doing everything I can privately to get through to my family.”

Harry said that it “never needed to be this way” and that he had tried speaking to his family.

“And the thing that is the saddest about this, Tom, is it never needed to be this way,” he added.

“It never needed to get to this point. I’ve had conversations, I’ve written letters, I’ve written emails, and everything is just, ‘no, this is not what’s happening. You are imagining it’.

“And that’s really hard to take. And if it had stopped, by the point that I fled my home country with my wife and my son fearing for our lives, then maybe this would’ve turned out differently. It’s hard.”

The ITV interview is the first of four broadcast appearances over the coming days, with the duke also speaking to US journalist Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes on CBS News overnight, Michael Strahan of Good Morning America on Monday and Stephen Colbert on the Late Show on CBS on Wednesday morning UK time.

