Harry and Meghan may retreat from spotlight for rest of year, says biographer

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 11:18 am
Harry and Meghan may retreat from the spotlight in the short term after recent revelations (Aaron Chown/PA)
Harry and Meghan may retreat from the spotlight in the short term after recent revelations (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may retreat for the rest of the year as they have both told their sides of the story, the author of a biography on the couple has said.

Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, said the frankness of Harry’s memoir Spare is the result of a man who for all of his life “hasn’t been able to share a word of it”.

But he added there is not really much else to say and so royal watchers can expect to see a shift in the months ahead.

Speaking about Harry, Mr Scobie told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “He’s watched other people tell that story over and over again, including journalists such as myself.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
The Duke of Sussex gave a candid interview on ITV (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I think this is Harry finally wanting to put his voice on the historical royal record.

“Of course, that does come with some downsides for those who have been part of his journey. We heard some sort of really startling confessions and stories about members of the royal family, particularly when it comes to Camilla and her relationship with the press.

“This is really just Harry sort of pulling the curtain back on it all. We’re actually getting, I guess, the look behind palace walls that we’ve always wanted.”

Mr Scobie said Harry is clearly “very confident in the story that he’s telling” and that it has taken him a long time to get to this point.

Mr Scobie was asked if he gets the feeling from Harry and Meghan’s team that this is how they intend to continue, and he said he thinks the couple “have to be quite careful right now”, adding there has been a lot of focus on their private life recently and their brand has been “very much about drama” and a “soap opera” that has been played out publicly.

“I think we’re going to see, for the rest of this year, a couple sort of retreating from a lot of what we’ve seen over the last few months.

“They’ve both shared their sides of the story. Harry more in many, many ways, in more ways than we could have ever imagined.

“There isn’t really much else to say and so I think we will see a shift in the months ahead. That said, when it comes to talking about reconciliation, that is very difficult after the amount that he has shared in this book,” he said.

