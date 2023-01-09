More viewers watched Happy Valley than tuned in to Harry interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

More viewers watched Happy Valley than tuned in to Harry interview

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 1:42 pm Updated: January 9, 2023, 2:18 pm
More viewers watched BBC’s Happy Valley than tuned into the much-anticipated interview with the Duke of Sussex on ITV, according to overnight figures (Jane Barlow/PA)
More viewers watched BBC’s Happy Valley than tuned into the much-anticipated interview with the Duke of Sussex on ITV, according to overnight figures (Jane Barlow/PA)

More viewers watched BBC’s Happy Valley than tuned into the much-anticipated interview with the Duke of Sussex on ITV, according to overnight figures.

Harry: The Interview drew an average TV audience of 4.1 million, based on overnight figures released by ITV.

The broadcaster said the 90-minute programme, in which Harry was interviewed by Tom Bradby as part of the promotion for the duke’s memoir, Spare, ahead of its release on Tuesday, achieved the channel’s highest rating for a factual programme for more than a year.

In comparison, the second episode of series three of BBC One’s Happy Valley, which started at the same time – 9pm on Sunday – and lasted 60 minutes, had an average audience of 5.3 million TV viewers, according to the overnight figures.

The crime drama, which was written and created by Sally Wainwright and stars Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood, returned on New Year’s Day for its final series after last being broadcast in 2016.

During the course of ITV’s special programme, presenter Bradby asked Harry about alleged accusations of racism during his interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey, when his wife, Meghan, revealed that an unnamed family member had raised concerns about how dark their unborn son’s skin would be.

“No, I didn’t… the British press said that… did Meghan ever mention that they’re racist? … There was concern about his skin colour,” the duke said.

Happy Valley
Sarah Lancashire plays Sergeant Catherine Cawood in BBC crime drama Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)

Bradby asked: “Wouldn’t you describe that as essentially racist?”, to which Harry replied: “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family.”

He added: “Going back to the difference between what my understanding is because of my own experience, the difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different.”

Other key moments from the interview included Harry saying it was “fair” to say the Prince and Princess of Wales did not like Meghan from the beginning, and accusing the royal family of a “really horrible reaction” on the day of the Queen’s death.

ITV also said an average of 4.2 million viewers across both TV and streaming platform ITVX watched the programme, with an audience peak of 4.6 million.

Last year, Oprah With Meghan And Harry had an average audience of 11.1 million and a peak audience of 12.4 million viewers when the CBS primetime special aired on ITV.

The 110-minute programme saw both the duke and duchess interviewed, and aired first in the US, where it reached an estimated 17.1 million viewers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
2
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
3
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
5
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
6
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
7
SPCA rehome staffy
‘He is as happy as ever’: 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
8
Ellon TSB restuarant plans have been tabled
Restaurant plans for old Ellon TSB and shop empty since Storm Frank damage could…
9
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk’s ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and –…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…

More from Press and Journal

CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Jamie Watt reveals his pride after Banks o' Dee dismissal
People silhouetted against the burning Clavie in Burghead.
Crowds expected for return of Burning of the Clavie
Principal project manager Jason Kelmanis overseeing the castle project. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on
Highland League Weekly returns for 2023 with Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle highlights, and much more!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County
The public toilets on Margaret Street will close four early from now on. Image: Google Maps/ Councillor Dawn Black / Facebook.
Vandals repeatedly target Stonehaven toilets - setting fires and dumping rubbish
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring on Sunday against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
A9 Perth to Inverness was closed earlier due to collision between a lorry and car. Image: Google Maps.
Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss

Editor's Picks

Most Commented