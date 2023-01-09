Judge dismisses legal challenge to Northern Ireland’s long waiting lists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judge dismisses legal challenge to Northern Ireland’s long waiting lists

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 2:08 pm
Eileen Wilson has lost her legal case against Northern Ireland’s health authorities after a four-year wait for a diagnosis (Liam McBurney/PA)
Eileen Wilson has lost her legal case against Northern Ireland's health authorities after a four-year wait for a diagnosis (Liam McBurney/PA)

A judge has dismissed court action taken by two women against the Department of Health over Northern Ireland’s lengthy waiting lists.

In Belfast High Court, Mr Justice Colton said the question of waiting times was one that required “high level political decisions” and was not a matter for the courts.

A judicial review had been brought by Eileen Wilson, a mother-of-six from east Belfast, and May Kitchen, a north Belfast pensioner alleging breach of statutory duty by the department and two health trusts over the length of time patients are waiting for treatment.

In the first case of the its kind in the UK, the two women had been seeking a judicial declaration that the length of the waiting lists are unlawful and breached their human rights.

Ms Wilson waited almost four years for a neurology appointment while Ms Kitchen paid for cataract surgery after waiting almost three years because she was afraid of losing her sight.

Delivering his judgment, the judge said: “These applications bring into focus what is widely regarded as a crisis facing the health service in this jurisdiction, namely the length of time patients are waiting for treatment.

“It does not need recourse to law to establish that such a crisis exists.”

The two women had contended that once an assessment of need had been made a duty of provision to provide the treatment arises.

The judge said: “It is clear from (the evidence) that there had been a series of efforts to provide solutions to the issue of waiting lists in this jurisdiction.

“The question of waiting times has been identified as a major priority by various ministers for health and by the department itself.

“What is involved in resolving the problem is a matter of contention. It clearly involves high level political decisions in relation to resources and also in relation to structural reform of the health service.

“Manifestly, that is not a matter for the courts.

“Whether the problems that arise in relation to waiting lists in the health service are caused by resource issues or strategic issues, or a combination of both is not something which can be measured by a legal standard.

“That is not a judgment which the courts can make.”

Royal Courts of Justice Belfast
The judgment was delivered at the High Court in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The judge said that if he made a declaration against the department, or awarded damages, it could lead to multiple similar applications.

He said: “On what basis could the court distinguish these applicants from other members of the public who are currently on waiting lists for treatment by the health service?

“To do so would, in my view, not be in the public interest.

“The finite resources available to the respondents should be devoted to taking the necessary steps taken to deal with the question of waiting lists rather than defending expensive litigation in the public law sphere in which the courts are unsuited to make the necessary decisions.”

Northern Ireland has the worst waiting lists in the UK, with more than 300,000 people currently waiting on a consultant-led appointment – more than half of them waiting over a year.

