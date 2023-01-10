Harry: I shopped in TK Maxx despite official clothing allowance from the King

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duke of Sussex has revealed that despite receiving an official clothing allowance from his father, the King, he would shop for his “everyday casual clothes” in TK Maxx.

Harry said that he was “particularly fond” of the discount store’s annual sale, where he could buy designer items at cheaper prices.

Writing in his autobiography Spare, the duke shared his “system” for snagging bargains and optimising his time spent shopping.

Harry said that despite receiving an official clothing allowance for suits from his father, he would buy everyday casual wear in TK Maxx (Leon Neal/PA)

“Each year I received from Pa an official clothing allowance, but that was strictly for formal wear. Suits and ties, ceremonial outfits,” he wrote.

“For my everyday casual clothes I’d go to TK Maxx, the discount store.

“I was particularly fond of their once-a-year sale, when they’d be flush with items from Gap or J Crew, items that had just gone out of season or were slightly damaged.”

Describing his shopping operation, he continued: “If you timed it just right, got there on the first day of the sale, you could snag the same clothes that others were paying top prices for down the high street!

“With two hundred quid you could look like a fashion plate.”

Harry added that he would aim to get to the shop 15 minutes before closing time and work his way “systematically” down the racks.

He said he never “dawdled over colour or style” and “certainly never went near a changing room”.

“At closing time we would run out with two giant shopping bags, feeling triumphant,” he wrote.

“Now the papers wouldn’t call me a slob. At least for a little while.”