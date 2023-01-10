Independent book store amasses thousands of likes with Harry memoir post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Independent book store amasses thousands of likes with Harry memoir post

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 1:32 pm
A post from an independent book store about its window display of Harry’s memoir next to author Bella Mackie’s novel How to Kill Your Family has amassed thousands of likes and numerous comments from people making “wild assumptions and connections”.

Harry’s controversial memoir Spare went on sale in book shops across the UK on Tuesday, with some queuing overnight to get their hands on a copy.

Bert’s Books in Swindon was one of the places which offered avid readers and royal fans a chance to purchase the book, tweeting: “Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one”, alongside a photo of its window display which shows copies of Spare next to Bella Mackie’s book How to Kill Your Family.

Twitter users turned to the comments section to react to the post, with replies including “who will sue first HRH or Ms Mackie?” and “signed?”, to which the person running the book shop account made sure to answer with retorts.

To the person who asked if the book was signed, they said: “Not by him, but I can sign if you like” and to the user who posted about who will sue first – “We’ve just put our bestselling books in the window… people are making all sorts of wild assumptions and connections” next to an upside down face emoji.

Alex Call, 35, the owner of Bert’s Books, told the PA news agency: “(How To Kill Your Family) was already in our window because it was our bestselling book of 2022.

“Then when we saw it there, we thought it would be quite funny to put it next to Spare and would be quite light-hearted and make a few people smile.”

He added that there has been a “little bit of interest” from people to get the book, with a few being sold.

Ms Mackie responded to the post on Instagram.

She wrote: “Thank you to the 8000 people who’ve sent me this today. And thank you @bertsbooks, what an honour”, followed by a knife emoji.

How To Kill Your Family follows protagonist Grace Bernard, 28, who sets attempts to eliminate all members of her family to get revenge on her father, who abandoned her and her mother as a baby.

The author’s husband – radio presenter Greg James – also retweeted the post from Bert’s Books on his Twitter account.

