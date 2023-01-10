New study to track respiratory viruses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New study to track respiratory viruses

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 4:02 pm
A new study will track respiratory viruses (Yui Mok/PA)
Researchers are hoping to better understand respiratory viruses like colds and flus through the launch of a new study.

The Wellcome Sanger Institute’s new respiratory virus and microbiome initiative (RVI) will lay the groundwork for large-scale surveillance of the viruses.

It will build on the Institute’s genomics expertise and the experience gained while sequencing millions of Covid-19 genomes during the pandemic.

The initiative aims to develop the capability for routine genomic surveillance of respiratory viruses, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenovirus and rhinovirus.

It could also allow emerging pathogens, which could lead to potential pandemics, to be monitored.

Experts suggest the data gathered through nose and throat swab samples will lead to a better understanding of common diseases present in the UK.

It will also act as an early warning system for new viruses, support public health responses, and enable research into the transmission and evolution of respiratory bugs.

Researchers say better understanding of which pathogen strains are in circulation will help generate new vaccines and ensure existing ones are likely to be protective.

Dr Ewan Harrison, head of the RVI at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “The RVI is an exciting opportunity to build on the technology and methodology that has been developed for genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 during the pandemic.

“We aim to help answer some of the most pressing public health questions, while at the same time addressing some of the gaps in our basic knowledge about respiratory infection and health.

“Ultimately, we hope to contribute to global efforts to further establish pathogen genomics for routine public health and research, and as part of pandemic preparedness.”

The RVI team will initially establish combined genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 (Covid), flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other common respiratory viruses in a single test.

But the ultimate goal is to determine all of the genes and all of the species – including viral, bacterial and fungal species – present in a single nose swab sample.

Gordon Dougan, director of infectious disease at Wellcome, said: “Genomic sequencing offers incredible opportunity to track viruses globally.

“It can give researchers and policymakers a finger on the pulse of where and how they are circulating. This is vital information for preparing healthcare and research systems.”

He added: “This approach is an example of how science can be used to detect rising levels of infectious diseases and identify its sources and drivers.

“It could also become a blueprint to strengthen virus tracking in other countries.

“Preventing future pandemics depends on countries around the world working together to ensure early intervention on infectious disease rise and spread.”

Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “This initiative is an exciting development in expanding the UK pathogen genomics capability that has been so vital to our health protection activity in recent years.

“Genomic sequencing has been crucial in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to be pivotal in global efforts to address all kinds of threats to health in the future.”

