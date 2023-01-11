Russia will launch new capsule to return space station crew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia will launch new capsule to return space station crew

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 7:47 pm
The three space station crew members were supposed to return in March in the same Soyuz capsule that took them up last September (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
The three space station crew members were supposed to return in March in the same Soyuz capsule that took them up last September (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Russia will send up a new capsule next month to bring back three space station crew members whose original ride home was damaged, officials have said.

The two Russians and one American will stay several extra months at the International Space Station as a result of the capsule switch, possibly pushing their mission to close to a year, Nasa and Russian space officials told reporters.

Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, and astronaut Frank Rubio were supposed to return in March in the same Soyuz capsule that took them up last September. But that capsule was hit by a tiny meteoroid on December 14, creating a small hole in the exterior radiator and sending coolant spewing into space.

Sergei Krikalev, head of human spaceflight for the Russian Space Agency, said barring an emergency at the space station, it would be too dangerous for the crew to use that capsule to return to Earth.

Although Russian engineers believe the capsule could survive re-entry and land safely, the cabin temperature could reach the low 40s Celsius with high humidity because it could not shed heat generated by a computer and other electronics, noted Mr Krikalev, a former cosmonaut.

The new Soyuz capsule will be launched from Kazakhstan on February 20, a month earlier than planned.

No one will be on board; the capsule will fly in automatic mode, Russian Space Agency chief Yuri Borisov announced earlier in the day.

The original plan was to launch this new Soyuz in March with two Russians and one American, replacements for the three already up there. This new crew will now have to wait until late summer or autumn to fly when another capsule is ready for them.

Russia will eventually bring back the damaged capsule with only science samples on board.

Nasa took part in all the discussions and agreed with the plan.

“Right now, the crew is safe on board space station,” said Nasa’s space station program manager Joel Montalbano.

“There’s no immediate need for the crew to come home today.”

Space Station Leak
The Soyuz MS-22 crew ship pictured in October last year (NASA via AP)

Back-up plans are in the works, according to Mr Montalbano and Mr Krikalev, in case an emergency forces the seven space station residents to flee before the new Soyuz can be launched — like a fire or decompression.

Nasa is looking at the possibility of adding extra crew to the SpaceX capsule currently docked at the station.

Neither Mr Krikalev nor Mr Montalbano could recall a similar case in which a substitute spacecraft needed to be quickly launched.

Mr Borisov said analysis confirmed the leak was caused by a micrometeoroid, not a piece of spacecraft debris or manufacturing defect. The resulting hole was about one millimetre in size or less than one-tenth of an inch.

Mr Montalbano said the three crew members took the news in stride.

“I may have to find some more ice cream to reward them” on future cargo deliveries, he told reporters.

Four other crew members are currently on the space outpost: Nasa astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada; Russian Anna Kikina and Japan’s Koichi Wakata The four rode up on a SpaceX capsule last October.

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks