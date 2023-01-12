What the papers say – January 12

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers look at the Tory party, the cost-of-living crisis and industrial disputes.

The Daily Mirror and The Independent report on new allegations regarding partygate, including that former PM Boris Johnson joked that the Conservatives were the most “unsocially distanced” party.

Thursday's Front Page: 🟥 Same old Tories… same old Johnson

The Daily Express reports the cost-of-living crisis will ruin retirement plans for millions of Brits, while The Daily Telegraph says 750,000 home owners could default on mortgages.

🗞️ The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: '750,000 could soon default on mortgage'

Ministers are being asked to stop forced installations of prepayment meters after a report found that 3.2 million people were left without energy and heating last year, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Thursday 12 January 2023: Fury as millions on prepay energy meters plunged into cold and dark

The i leads on new research into long Covid.

A report on the front page of The Times suggests people on disability payments will be able to keep the benefits after returning to work.

Times: Johnson joked of 'most unsocially distanced party in UK'

The Sun and the Daily Star keep with the royals following the publication of the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography, Spare.

On tomorrow's front page: Princess Kate defiant while senior royals urge caution over Harry Coronation invite

The Daily Mail writes that pregnant women and new mothers are being “abandoned” by the NHS.

RMT leader Mick Lynch is on the front page of Metro with comments he will never agree to driver-only trains in return for a pay deal.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 LYNCH WON'T GIVE AN INCH 🔴 Union Chief says he'll never accept driver-only trains

And a cyber attack on the Royal Mail is front page of the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 12 January