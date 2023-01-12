Boost for conservation as critically endangered chimpanzee born at Chester Zoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boost for conservation as critically endangered chimpanzee born at Chester Zoo

By Press Association
January 12, 2023, 10:49 am Updated: January 12, 2023, 1:39 pm
The first images of a new Western chimpanzee born at Chester Zoo have been released (Chester Zoo/PA)
Chester Zoo has welcomed its newest arrival – a western chimpanzee baby.

In a boost for conservation efforts, he was born on December 9 after an eight-month pregnancy.

Andrew Lenihan, team manager at the attraction, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see a precious new baby in the chimpanzee troop.

“Mum ZeeZee and her new arrival instantly bonded and she’s doing a great job of cradling him closely and caring for him.”

The zoo has released images of ZeeZee cradling her infant.

Great ape experts say the new arrival is in good health and spent his first few weeks bonding with his mother and the rest of the zoo’s 22 western chimps.

Chimpanzees are born with a white tuft of hair on their rear and have it until puberty to signal others in the troop to be gentle with them.

“A birth always creates a lot of excitement in the group and raising a youngster soon becomes a real extended family affair,” Mr Lenihan said.

“You’ll often see the new baby being passed between other females who want to lend a helping hand and give ZeeZee some well-deserved rest, and that’s exactly what her daughter, Stevie, is doing with her new brother.

“It looks as though she’s taken a real shine to him, which is great to see.”

The new chimp has not yet been named but it is a long-standing tradition among conservationists to name newborns after a music icon to help boost the species’ profile.

The chimp is the fourth baby in the last five years to be born at Chester Zoo and the first male in more than a decade.

He follows sisters Stevie (Nicks), Annie (Lennox) and Toyah (Willcox).

“It’s been a tradition of ours for decades now to name baby chimpanzees after famous rock and pop stars in a bid to help raise some urgent attention for this charismatic species,” Mr Lenihan said.

One name that is being discussed by the team is Jeff, in tribute to guitarist Jeff Beck who died on January 10.

The image shows older sister, Stevie (Nicks), gives mum Zee Zee a helping hand by taking her the new baby on the ropes.
Western chimpanzees are the first chimpanzee subspecies to join the list of critically endangered apes from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

There are as few as 18,000 western chimpanzees left in Africa, it is estimated.

Chester Zoo hopes the latest birth will help ensure the species’ long-term survival.

Mr Lenihan said: “He may not know it but ZeeZee’s new baby is a small but vital boost to the global population of western chimpanzees at a time when it’s most needed for this critically endangered species.”

The fall in western chimp numbers has been attributed to manmade causes – hunting for illegal bush meat, human-spread diseases and extensive habitat loss and destruction across western Africa.

Mike Jordan, the zoo’s animal and plant director, said: “In the last 25 years alone the world has lost 80% of its western chimpanzee population, so the arrival of a healthy baby here at Chester offers us real hope that we can help turn things around for this species.”

Older sister, Stevie (Nicks), gives mum Zee Zee a helping hand with her new baby boy by carrying him around
Western chimpanzees are extinct in countries like Benin, Burkina Faso and Togo.

However, small populations are found in the likes of Senegal and Ghana.

“We’re in the midst of a global extinction crisis,” Mr Jordan said.

“The UN estimates that one million species could be wiped out in our lifetime. But, as a world-leading conservation zoo, we’re doing everything we possibly can to halt and reverse this.

“Our teams have worked on the ground in Uganda, Nigeria and Gabon to help protect wild chimpanzee populations and their forest homes.

“This work, paired with the endangered species breeding programme in conservation zoos, will help play a key role in protecting this species from being lost forever.”

Chester Zoo is a world-leading conservation and education charity.

It has been actively involved in the conservation of some of the world’s rarest chimpanzees in Africa, such as supporting efforts to protect the last stronghold of the Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzee in Gashaka Gumti National park in Nigeria, for over 20 years.

The zoo’s 128-acre site in Chester is home to more than 27,000 animals and 500 species.

