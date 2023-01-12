Harry’s memoir expected to be biggest selling non-fiction book in Ireland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, is expected to be the biggest selling non-fiction book published in Ireland in the last 20 years.

Harry’s controversial memoir looks set to break records in Ireland, after it sold more than 10,000 copies on its first day of publication.

Penguin Random House, which published the autobiography Spare on Tuesday, said it continues to sell strongly in all formats across Ireland.

While official figures will not be published until Tuesday, it looks set to beat the current record-holder, Paul O’Connell’s The Battle, which sold 17,800 in its first week during Christmas 2016.

Sensational sales of over 10,000 copies of Spare by Prince Harry in Ireland yesterday. It’s going to be close, but it looks like the first week’s sales may beat the best single-week sales of every non-fiction book published in Ireland over the past 20 years! pic.twitter.com/QeUoTQI8cf — Michael McLoughlin (@MichaelPenguin) January 11, 2023

“Sensational sales of over 10,000 copies of Spare by Prince Harry in Ireland yesterday,” Michael McLoughlin, publisher of Penguin Random House Ireland, tweeted.

“It’s going to be close, but it looks like the first week’s sales may beat the best single-week sales of every non fiction book published in Ireland over the past 20 years!”

Penguin Random House confirmed on Thursday that the English language edition of the memoir sold more than 1.4 million copies on its first day of publication.

The publishing company reported their largest ever first-day sales total for any non-fiction book.

Susan Walsh, marketing manager at Dubray bookstores, said: “The new book by Prince Harry is performing very strongly in Dubray this week.

“In comparing the title to other international biographies, sales are set to be on par, or higher, than other milestone biographies such as Michelle Obama, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

“Harry Potter still holds the record for our largest first week’s sales but Spare has earned its place among the fastest selling non-fiction books in recent memory.”