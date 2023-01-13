What the papers say – January 13

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The NHS, statins and partygate are among the topics across the front pages.

The Guardian leads on an exclusive report that Health Secretary Steve Barclay has conceded to an increased pay offer for NHS workers, while The Independent splashes a “special investigation” into sky-rocketing A&E waiting times.

Guardian front page, Friday 13 January 2023. Barclay privately admits he must increase pay offer to NHS workers pic.twitter.com/eUR03nAByx — The Guardian (@guardian) January 12, 2023

A move to offer “life-saving statins” to millions more Britons is front page of the Daily Express, The Times and the Daily Mail.

TIMES: Millions more offered chance to take statins #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TZiErSjzKY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 12, 2023

MAIL: Hand out Statins on demand, doctors are told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kre0tdquIP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 12, 2023

Witness quotes on the front page of Metro allege two couples working for Downing Street had sex at a lockdown party.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 SEX AT NO.10 COVID PARTY 🔴 Downing St rocked by more lockdown claims#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/B8prlqTugh — Metro (@MetroUK) January 12, 2023

A Government review of net zero policy on the front page of The Daily Telegraph recommends new gas boilers should be banned within a decade.

TELEGRAPH: Net zero plan to ban gas boilers in a decade #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BVKPwCDNV3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 12, 2023

Up to a dozen firefighters who fought the Grenfell Tower blaze have been diagnosed with cancer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The i reports 34 homeless children have died in England in the past three years.

The Sun reports the Princess of Wales said “talking therapies don’t work for everyone” while at an engagement in Liverpool yesterday.

On tomorrow's front page: Kate shares thoughts on ‘talking therapy’ during hospital visit with Williamhttps://t.co/2JSz5vdCzm pic.twitter.com/DERv3ObreD — The Sun (@TheSun) January 12, 2023

US President Joe Biden is facing an investigation into sensitive files from the Obama administration that were found in his garage and a former office, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 13 January https://t.co/PjyDhgDUAw pic.twitter.com/PYPnh6Bnhr — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 12, 2023

And the Daily Star says a university study has confirmed that men who drive fast cars often have “inadequate genitalia”.