Man in court accused of Elle Edwards murder and possessing sub-machine gun

The man accused of the murder of Elle Edwards is also charged with possessing a sub-machine gun at the pub where she was killed in a shooting on Christmas Eve.

Connor Chapman, 22, appeared at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with nine offences related to the incident at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, on December 24.

Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, was fatally shot just before midnight but is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack, which left four men injured.

Chapman, wearing a grey tracksuit and with long hair, was charged with possessing a converted Scorpion sub-machine gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

As well the murder of Ms Edwards, the court heard he was charged with the attempted murder of Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, and the unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm of Harry Loughran, Nicholas Speed and Liam Carr.

He was also charged with handling stolen goods, a Mercedes A Class car, between December 22 and 26 last year.

Chapman spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and said he was of no fixed address.

The hearing, attended by a dozen members of the press, lasted about three minutes.

Chairman of the bench Susie Haggstrom told Chapman he would be remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday.

Elle Edwards (Handout/PA)

The court heard the magistrates were precluded from considering the issue of bail and could only allocate the case to Crown Court.

A 23-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on bail pending further inquiries, Merseyside Police said on Friday.

Three other people were previously arrested in connection with the murder.

A 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, Wirral, were held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and bailed pending further inquiries.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, was recalled to prison on licence.