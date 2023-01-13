Labour would repeal laws offering immunity to Troubles killers, Starmer vows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour would repeal laws offering immunity to Troubles killers, Starmer vows

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 12:58 pm Updated: January 13, 2023, 3:02 pm
(Brian Lawless/PA)
(Brian Lawless/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said a Labour government would repeal planned laws offering immunity from prosecution for Troubles crimes in Northern Ireland.

The draft legislation would provide immunity for people accused of Troubles offences as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body, and would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

The proposed law changes are opposed by all Stormont’s main parties and the Irish government, as well as victims’ groups in the region, which have denounced it as an “amnesty” for killers.

NI Assembly crisis
Victims’ groups have been campaigning against the controversial legacy legislation (Liam McBurney/PA).

The legislation was tabled amid calls from backbench Conservative MPs for an end to fresh prosecutions of military veterans who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

The Government has defended the move, saying it will deliver better outcomes for victims seeking answers about how their loved ones died.

It says a “perfect solution” to legacy issues is not attainable and it is working towards the “best practical solution”.

Some amendments have been made to the draft legislation during its parliamentary stages but the core elements remain in place.

Sir Keir, who previously worked in Belfast with police oversight body the Northern Ireland Policing Board, criticised the Bill on a visit to the city on Friday.

During a question and answer session at Queen’s University, he was asked whether he would repeal the legislation if he became prime minister.

“Yes,” he replied, to applause from the audience.

“Let me just elaborate a little because obviously, having had the privilege of working here for five years with the Policing Board and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, I know first-hand and having spoken to many, many victims and victims’ representatives, I know just how deep this goes for very obvious reasons.

“I think the legislation is wrong in principle.

“But, worse than that, or alongside that, no government in Westminster, in my view, should ever introduce legislation which has no support from any of the political parties in Northern Ireland, and no support from the victims who are at the heart of this.

“I think that previous governments – Labour and Conservative – would have understood that, and it shows you how far this Conservative Government in recent years has moved from a genuine understanding of the principles and values of the Good Friday Agreement, that they would even countenance introducing legislation with zero political support here and zero support from the victims.

“We wouldn’t do it and we’d repeal it if it’s on the statute when we come into power.”

Northern Ireland Troubles legacy
Grainne Teggart of Amnesty International (Brian Lawless/PA)

Grainne Teggart, deputy director for Northern Ireland at Amnesty International UK, said: “This is a welcome and significant statement and commitment.

“Amnesty International, victims, Northern Ireland political parties, the Irish government and others have been unequivocal in objection to the Bill. It has no support.

“It is not too late for the Government to scrap it and commit to an agreed way forward.

“The Troubles Bill makes a mockery of the rule of law and denies victims justice while shielding perpetrators of murder, torture and other serious crimes.

“It is time the Government drops the pantomime of claiming tweaks can fix something so unjust and abandon it altogether.”

Brexit
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said repealing the planned legacy laws would be a “retrograde step” (Brian Lawless/PA)

Responding to the Labour leader, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Keir Starmer’s call to repeal the Legacy Bill is a retrograde step that would prolong the wait for answers and accountability that many families have been after for decades.

“We have announced a number of proposed changes which seek to address key concerns that have been raised by many stakeholders, including victims and survivors.

“This Bill will remain challenging for many, but the complex issue of legacy must be tackled in Northern Ireland.

“I would encourage the Opposition to work with us, so together we can help Northern Ireland move forward.”

