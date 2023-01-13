‘Depraved’ double murderer took advantage of vulnerable victim, judge says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Depraved’ double murderer took advantage of vulnerable victim, judge says

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 2:13 pm
(Kent Police/PA)
(Kent Police/PA)

A murderer who killed two sex workers six months apart took advantage of his vulnerable victims and carried out “depraved” acts, a judge has said.

Mark Brown, 41, has been sentenced to 49 years in prison for killing Leah Ware, 33, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.

Justice Nicholas Hilliard handed down the sentence at Hove Crown Court on Friday in Brown’s absence as he refused to attend court.

Mark Brown
Mark Brown (Kent Police/PA)

The judge said: “Leah Ware’s personal life had been difficult before she took up with the defendant – she was addicted to drugs and had a number of mental health issues.

“The defendant knew all this. Leah was particularly vulnerable, which makes the offence more serious because it represents betrayal of the trust and security which she should expect between people in intimate relationships.

“In the period leading up to the murder, Brown used Leah to satisfy his own sexual desires.

“I can’t say how the defendant murdered Leah Ware – part of the purpose of obliterating her remains was to hide how she came about her death.

Leah Ware
Leah Ware (Kent Police/PA)

“Contact with Alexandra Morgan began in May 2021. He was pretending to himself he was in a relationship with her in which payment for sex wasn’t a factor, when it very much was.

“In October he offered her a job where she could earn over £100,000 and she was going to take part in a scheme of some kind.

“She came to Little Bridge Farm as Mark Brown pretended it was the start of the money-making scheme. He claimed to have the inside scoop.

“She was extremely vulnerable because she was on her own at the isolated farm, beyond help.

Alexandra Morgan
Alexandra Morgan (Kent Police/PA)

“Alex must have been in the container in the barn and Brown engaged in violent sexual activity with her against her will as he had planned. This explained the condoms with his semen and her DNA in the barn which he forgot to get rid of.

“He successfully disposed of Leah Ware’s body – exactly what happened will never be known but he intended for Alex Morgan to never leave Little Bridge Farm alive.

“No sentence I pass is any measure of the lives that have been lost. No sentence can put right what the defendant has done – that’s not possible.

“Brown hasn’t attended court today which shows his conscience is untroubled by what he has done.”

Brown was sentenced to two life sentences with a minimum term of 49 years, less 380 days already spent in custody, to run concurrently.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
2
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
3
A96 crash
Man, 74, and woman, 73, in serious condition following A96 crash involving lorry and…
4
(Kent Police/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: Cromarty Firth to win ‘freeport’ status as Aberdeen bid misses out
5
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
6
Antisocial behaviour which plagued Union Street throughout 2022 has now spread into the newly reopened Union Terrace Gardens. City centre police commander David Paterson has pledged "robust" action to tackle the problem. Image: Kenny Elrick/Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Police: Evidence of antisocial crime ‘not strong enough’ for another Aberdeen city centre teen…
7
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of 54 (PA)
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of…
8
David Bowie and nanny Marion Skene
Marion Skene: The Aberdeen nanny who died a year after David Bowie left her…
9
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
10
london calling aberdeen aoc productions
London’s calling as Aberdeen theatre company embark on north-east tour to celebrate the Big…

More from Press and Journal

Evan Towler.
Gavin Price feels returning Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler can kick on again at Elgin…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds expects Queen's Park's big guns to return in Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
'I have a short fuse': Man's apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
Anna Danby is in her element in the Scottish Highlands.
Big Interview: Anna Danby's hitting the heights at the helm of the Fort William…
17Sep14. Drummond Road, Inverness. Pictured, Drummond School, Drummond Road, Inverness. . Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. .17/09/14
'Nothing more than discrimination': Complaint alleges special needs students in Inverness were used as…
The owners of the Loch Awe Holiday Park in Taynuilt, Argyll have issued eviction notices to a number of residents of the site. Lodge owners May Clayton with Sandy and Christine Nicol with their lodge are among those asked to leave. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Residents face eviction from Loch Awe Holiday Park
From discussing new Scottish crime fiction to playing with the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers band, acclaimed author Chris Brookmyre is looking forward to Granite Noir. Image: Bob McDevitt.
Fun' lovin crime writer Chris Brookmyre set to hit the high notes at Granite…
Highland councillor Jim McGillivray (second left) and Royal Dornoch captain Prof David Bell celebrate the new 99-year lease, flanked by Dornoch Provost Paddy Murray and club general manager Neil Hampton. Image Matthew Harris. Dornoch. Supplied by royal dornoch Golf club Date; Unknown
A 16,000% rent increase - but Royal Dornoch's new lease could open the way…
Rishi Sunak
Readers' letters: Rishi Sunak's personal healthcare preferences, climate change, the closure of Bonobo cafe
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates at full time after scoring a double in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Paul Third: Will it be a happy return to Hampden for cup hopefuls Aberdeen?

Editor's Picks