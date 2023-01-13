Deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 ruled as industrial disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 ruled as industrial disease

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 6:29 pm
Gareth Roberts (Cardiff & Vale UHB/PA)
Gareth Roberts (Cardiff & Vale UHB/PA)

The deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic have been ruled as industrial disease.

Gareth Roberts, 65, of Aberdare, and Domingo David, 63, of Penarth, were found to have been most likely to have contracted the virus from colleagues or patients while working at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW).

Senior coroner Graeme Hughes concluded on Friday that although they were given appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) Mr Roberts and Ms David were “exposed to Covid-19 infection at work, became infected and that infection caused” their deaths. He made a finding of industrial disease.

The family of Mr Roberts had argued for a conclusion of industrial disease while the health board had made the case for ruling that both deaths were from natural causes.

University Hospital of Wales
University Hospital of Wales (Alamy/PA)

Unions are campaigning for Covid-19 to be considered an industrial disease by the UK Government so workers impacted by it would receive greater financial support.

South Wales Central Coroner’s Court was told that Mr Roberts had retired in 2015 after working in the NHS for more than 40 years, but returned to work as a bank nurse shortly after.

He was working 12-hour shifts in Cardiff in the days leading up to March 25 when he fell ill – two days after the UK announced its first lockdown.

He died just over two weeks later on April 11.

Colleagues described Mr Roberts was “hard-working” and someone “who never let anyone down”.

He was fondly known for calling everyone “cariad” – “love” in Welsh.

Ms David, originally from the Philippines, became unwell on April 7 and died in hospital on May 26.

She had been working long shifts at the UHW’s Llandough Hospital in Penarth.

Her ward manager Jane Linton, who gave evidence during the week-long hearing, described her as “a fantastic person and a brilliant nurse”.

Llandough Hospital
Llandough Hospital (Benjamin Wright/PA)

Mr Hughes concluded that Mr Roberts died from Covid-19 and that his type 2 diabetes had contributed to his death.

During the inquest, colleagues of Mr Roberts gave evidence that he knew he was at risk because of the condition.

Jodie Davies recalled asking him if he was going to transfer to one of the Covid wards, and said: “His reply was, ‘No, cariad, my age and diabetes are against me and I look after my grandson, so I can’t risk it’.”

Ms David had pre-diabetes but was in otherwise good health and died from complications such as an ischemic bowel arising from Covid-19.

Mr Hughes said the age, sex and health of Mr Roberts and Ms David would not have triggered the need for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board to carry out an individual risk assessment.

He also said the two nurses were given PPE that adhered to public health guidance at the time, including plastic aprons, paper masks and rubber gloves.

But he added that on Ms David’s ward, there was evidence that staff were not following the advice fully, which from March 13 was to wear masks at all times on wards where patients were displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

Mr Hughes said: “Gareth Roberts was a bank nurse who, in March 2020, worked predominantly on a winter pressures ward at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

“On around the 24th or 25th of March 2020, he began to show signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 infection.

“He was sent home from work on the 26th of March 2020, and his condition deteriorated.

Prince Charles Hospital
Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil (Barry Batchelor/PA)

“He was admitted to Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, on the second of April 2020, and a diagnosis of Covid-19 infection was made.

“Despite treatment, his condition continued to deteriorate, likely exacerbated by his established type 2 diabetes.

“He died at Prince Charles Hospital on the 11th of April 2020.

“It is more likely than not he was exposed to the Covid-19 virus whilst at work, became infected and died as a consequence.”

Concluding Ms David’s case, the coroner said: “Domingo David was a nurse at Llandough Hospital in Penarth and on the evening of the 31st of March 2020 she became unwell while at work with symptoms suggesting a Covid-19 infection.

“She subsequently tested positive, her condition deteriorated and she was admitted to Llandough Hospital for treatment where her condition required intermittent intubation, sedation and ITU support.

“She was transferred to the University Hospital of Cardiff around mid-April.

“Her condition acutely deteriorated on the 25th of May and she died on the 26th of May 2020.

“It is more likely than not that she was exposed to the Covid-19 virus at work and was infected as a consequence, and died due to complications of acquiring the disease.

“Based upon my findings, my conclusion will be one of industrial disease.”

Mr Hughes offered “deepest condolences” to Mr Roberts’ wife Linda, who was in court, and Ms David’s son, who was watching on videolink.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks