Man, 46, arrested in connection with Natalie McNally murder released on bail

A 46-year-old man who was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Natalie McNally has been released on bail.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said their investigation into the 32-year-old’s death is still ongoing.

The man was earlier arrested in south Belfast and taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on December 18.

The 46-year-old man arrested earlier today has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries. pic.twitter.com/pDTMio8N0S — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 13, 2023

Police have previously made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19 was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on December 21, also 32, has also been released on police bail for further inquiries.

Last week, detectives said the main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and she had been comfortable allowing them into her home.

Officers have said they do not think there is a risk to other women in the area.

Last Friday officers searched a number of areas close to Ms McNally’s home. They also went to a business property in the Armagh and Craigavon area.

Natalie McNally’s brother Declan (Liam McBurney/PA)

At the weekend officers revisited the murder scene in a bid to encourage anyone with information to come forward and also seized a car in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

Detectives said they have carried out hundreds of house-to-house inquiries and seized more than 3,000 hours of CCTV footage.

Video footage was released as police attempted to identify a man seen arriving and leaving the street where Ms McNally lived on the evening she was killed.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information.

A silent vigil for Ms McNally was held last week at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, attended by her three brothers.

Her brother Declan told those at the vigil: “Whatever differences of opinions there are in this country, we know there is no difference of opinion and everybody wants to see an end to violence against women and girls.

“Everybody in society has to redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls in memory of our sister Natalie.”