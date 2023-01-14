Tribute paid to Natalie McNally before Everton game with Southampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A tribute has been paid to Natalie McNally at Everton’s stadium, Goodison Park.

A photo of Natalie standing with father outside the stadium was displayed on a screen at the Premier League fixture against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

“May she rest in peace,” the message read.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was stabbed in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on December 18.

A 46-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the murder was released on bail on Friday night to allow for further inquiries.

Police have made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

Last week, detectives said the main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and she had allowed them into her home.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information.

A silent vigil for Ms McNally was held last week at Stormont buildings, which was attended by her three brothers.