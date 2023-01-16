Chelsea Handler: Hollywood is tired of hearing about Harry’s frostbitten penis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood is tired of hearing the Duke of Sussex talk about his “frostbitten penis”, US comedian Chelsea Handler has said.

Reference to Harry and his controversial memoir Spare was made at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (CCA) on Sunday.

In the book, which has become the fastest selling non-fiction book since its release, the duke discussed a trip to the North Pole, and described how his genitals had been frost-nipped.

Opening the CCA ceremony, host Handler discussed the success of award-nominated Netflix show Dahmer.

Reference to Harry and his controversial memoir Spare was made at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (James Manning/PA)

“Before we get started, I just want everyone to know that we are here to have fun and keep the vibes high,” she told audiences.

“I know that I have a reputation that precedes me, but you should all know that I have visited two years of therapy. So everyone is safe now.”

She added: “Dahmer became the third highest viewed show on Netflix with a combined watch time of one billion hours, which apparently is the same amount of time we’re going to have to listen to Prince Harry talk about his frostbitten penis.

“It’s enough already.”