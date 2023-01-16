In Pictures: Snow creates winter wonderland for some but floods hit travel plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cold snap will see snow and ice continue to cause disruption in parts of the UK over the coming days, the Met Office has warned.

It comes after wintry conditions moved in from the Arctic over the weekend, with people in areas such as Hexham, Northumberland, waking up to settled snow.

Snowy conditions in Hexham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Gulls standing on a snowy fence in Hexham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A snow-covered tent in a park in Hexham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers, particularly in northern areas, until temperatures rise at the weekend.

Snowy conditions on the A69 between Newcastle and Hexham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Snow covers fields near Addington in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A car passes through floodwaters next to a snow-covered field near Wrotham in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

While the snow may have presented a picture postcard scene for some, others were dealing with flooded roads following days of heavy rain.

The flooded Worcester racecourse, after days of heavy rain led to the River Severn bursting its banks (Jacob King/PA)

A woman walks past a stranded vehicle close to the flooded Worcester racecourse (Jacob King/PA)

A car drives through floodwater near Swanley in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Flooded roads caused a problem for drivers in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)