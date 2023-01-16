Man denies planning robbery of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man denies planning robbery of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish, court told

By Press Association
January 16, 2023
Intruders are said to have broken into Mark Cavendish's home while he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta. (Yui Mok/PA)
Intruders are said to have broken into Mark Cavendish’s home while he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta. (Yui Mok/PA)

A man has denied planning the robbery of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish at a party he attended with his co-accused days before the incident, a court heard.

Balaclava-clad intruders broke into Cavendish’s home in Ongar, Essex, on November 27, 2021, while he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta, with their three-year-old child also in the bed, prosecutors said.

Mrs Cavendish said that one of the raiders held a Rambo-style knife to her husband’s throat and threatened to stab him before the gang made off.

Two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, were among the items taken in the knifepoint break in at about 2.30am.

Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, deny two counts of robbery.

They are accused of robbing Cavendish of a watch, phone and safe and his wife of a watch, phone and Louis Vuitton suitcase.

Romario Henry (left) and Oludewa Okorosobo
Henry and Okorosobo deny two counts of robbery. (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Ali Sesay, 28, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, admitted two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing and the trial was told his DNA was found on the phone of Mrs Cavendish after it was dropped outside the home.

Two further men, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, have been named as suspects in the case but have not been apprehended by police.

Henry denied planning the robbery with Sesay and Okorosobo at a party they attended in Manchester, between November 16 and 18, 2021.

Giving evidence on Monday, he replied to the suggestion: “I say that is not true.”

Henry told jurors that he “went along” to Manchester because he wanted to see his mother’s brother, Benny, and that he “didn’t really want to be socialising with anyone” at the time.

The court heard Henry had travelled up to Manchester in a car with Sesay, Okorosobo and a “driver” who he referred to as “A” and who he said he was unwilling to describe.

He also denied planning the robbery of Cavendish’s home during a series of phone calls between him and Jobson on October 11, 2021.

Mark Cavendish leaves Chelmsford Crown Court
Mark Cavendish leaves Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex. (Joe Giddens/PA)

The trip to Manchester came months after Henry’s brother, Tashawn Watt, was murdered in June 2021 in the Lewisham home they shared with their mother.

Henry said: “Tashawn was murdered in our home. He was stabbed.”

Jurors heard an individual was convicted of the murder and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Henry attended secondary school with Sesay and was in the same football club as Okorosobo in his teens, it is said.

The court heard he grew closer with both Sesay and Okorosobo after his brother died. They both attended Tashawn’s funeral in September 2021.

He described Sesay as a “good friend”.

Henry told the court that his mother, Denise Campbell, would “blame” him for his brother death “out of anger” because he had been in Jamaica at the time.

After Tashawn’s death, it is said that Ms Campbell’s “addiction” to drugs and alcohol “became worse”.

Henry lived with her until October 2021, and said her drinking “had spiralled out of control”.

Mark Cavendish robbery court case
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of prosecutor Edward Renvoize questioning Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish at Chelmsford Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

She also had a “crack addiction”, the court heard.

Ms Campbell died in May 2022 at the age of 51 of a cardiac arrest, Henry told jurors.

Henry said his own mental wellbeing deteriorated after his brother was killed.

“I started to drink…a lot of alcohol. I started to consume drugs,” he told the court.

He added that he would drink Hennessy “from morning until night” and started to take small amounts of cocaine before his drug consumption “escalated” to taking crack, cannabis, Xanax and promethazine.

Henry said: “At the time these were the only things that was crippling my pain.”

He later added the the bond he shared with his brother was “incredibly strong”.

Mark Cavendish robbery court case
One of the watches stolen (Essex Police/PA)

Henry was raised by his late grandmother, who was part of the Windrush Generation, until she returned to Jamaica when he was around 16, jurors heard.

He said he left school around the same time and started to live with his mother.

Henry also told the court he had two sisters and another brother and that he had “very minimal” dealings with his biological father.

He was arrested on December 18 2021.

Okorosobo previously told the court he was stabbed in the leg in September 2021, and he still had his left leg in a brace and his left arm in a sling as he gave his evidence.

In a prepared statement to police at the time of his arrest in December 2021, Okorosobo said he was “unable to do any” of the alleged offences, and that “any human could see I’m incapable of doing this”.

The trial continues.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented