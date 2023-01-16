’10-minute scan can detect and cure most common cause of high blood pressure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
’10-minute scan can detect and cure most common cause of high blood pressure’

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 4:01 pm
’10-minute scan can detect and cure most common cause of high blood pressure’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)
'10-minute scan can detect and cure most common cause of high blood pressure' (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A 10-minute scan could allow the detection and cure of the most common cause of high blood pressure, new research suggests.

Doctors at Queen Mary University of London, St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London and Cambridge University Hospital, used a new type of CT scan to light up tiny growths (nodules) in a hormone gland and cure high blood pressure by their removal.

The nodules glow shortly after an injection is given and highlight an obvious cause for the condition, the scientists say.

According to the study, one in 20 people with high blood pressure have these growths.

Researchers say their findings solve a 60-year problem of how to detect the hormone producing growth without a difficult procedure that is only available in a handful of hospitals, and often fails.

The research also found that, when combined with a urine test, the scan detects a group of patients who come off all their blood pressure medicines after treatment.

Morris Brown, co-senior author of the study and professor of endocrine hypertension at Queen Mary University of London, said: “These aldosterone-producing nodules are very small and easily overlooked on a regular CT scan.

“When they glow for a few minutes after our injection, they are revealed as the obvious cause of hypertension, which can often then be cured.

“Until now, 99% are never diagnosed because of the difficulty and unavailability of tests. Hopefully this is about to change.”

Coronavirus
Doctors at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London, used the new scan on patients (Hollie Adams/PA)

Some 128 people took part in the study of a new scan after doctors found that their hypertension (high blood pressure) was caused by a steroid hormone, aldosterone.

The scan found that in two thirds of patients with increased levels of the hormone, this is coming from a benign growth in just one of the adrenal glands, which can then be safely removed.

The scan uses a very short-acting dose of a radioactive dye that only sticks to the nodule that produces the hormone.

Researchers suggest the scan was as accurate as the old catheter test, but quick, painless and technically successful in every patient.

Until now, the catheter test was unable to predict which patients would be completely cured of hypertension by surgical removal of the gland.

However, the combination of the new scan and urine steroid test identified 18 of the 24 patients who achieved a normal blood pressure without taking their prescribed drugs.

The research, published in Nature Medicine, was conducted on patients at Barts Hospital, Cambridge University Hospital, and Guy’s and St Thomas’s, and Universities of Glasgow and Birmingham.

It was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and Medical Research Council (MRC) partnership, Barts Charity, and the British Heart Foundation.

According to the NHS, around a third of adults in the UK have high blood pressure, but many will not realise it.

In most people with the condition, the cause is unknown, and it requires life-long treatment by drugs.

Previous research by the group at Queen Mary University found that in 5-10% of people with hypertension the cause is a gene mutation in the adrenal glands, which results in excessive amounts of the steroid hormone, aldosterone, being produced.

Aldosterone causes salt to be retained in the body, driving up the blood pressure.

Patients with excessive aldosterone levels in the blood are resistant to treatment with the commonly used drugs for high blood pressure, and at increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

