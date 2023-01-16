Chompy and Hazel take to the water as beavers return to Hampshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chompy and Hazel take to the water as beavers return to Hampshire

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 4:23 pm Updated: January 16, 2023, 4:59 pm
Two Eurasian beavers wrestling in a pond in a large woodland enclosure soon after release at Ewhurst Park, Hampshire (Nick Upton/Ewhurst/PA)
A pair of beavers have been released into an enclosure on a former shooting estate which is being restored for nature and sustainable food production.

The male and female beavers, named Chompy and Hazel in a competition by local schoolchildren, were released into ponds at Ewhurst Park near Basingstoke, Hampshire.

It marks the first time in 400 years that the semi-aquatic mammals, which help to manage the landscape and create wetland habitat that supports other wildlife, curbs flooding and stores water, have lived in the county.

They were released on Monday into a large fenced area of woodland and ponds at the 925-acre estate which once belonged to the Duke of Wellington and is now owned by model, entrepreneur and environmentalist, Mandy Lieu.

Beaver chewing a birch branch in a pond in a large woodland enclosure soon after release (Nick Upton/Ewhurst/PA)
Ms Lieu sees the beavers as a key part of transforming Ewhurst, an estate made up of parkland, farmland and woodlands, into an “edible landscape” that restores nature at the same time as producing food.

She helped to release the beavers from large cages set close by the water’s edge, saying she was “thrilled” to bring them back not just for Ewhurst, but for the community and local area for generations to come.

“It has been a very rewarding journey learning about what beavers need, how they will impact the environment around them and the benefits that they will bring to other animals and plants.”

Beavers were once widespread, but were hunted to extinction in Britain in the 16th century for their fur, glands and meat.

Mandy Lieu releasing one of the beavers from its cage at the water's edge in the enclosure (Nick Upton/Ewhurst/PA)
They are now found living in the wild on a number of rivers in Scotland and England through official trials and illegal releases or escapes, and have been introduced into enclosures in a number of English counties.

Last year, the Environment Department (Defra) followed the Scottish Government’s lead and gave beavers legal protection as a native species in England, although conservationists are still waiting on a strategy for supporting their return to the country.

There is a growing body of evidence from reintroduction sites that beaver dams slow the passage of water through landscapes, cutting flood risk downstream and conserving water in times of drought.

The wetlands they create can become havens for other wildlife, including dozens of bird and insect species.

One of the beavers swimming off into the pond after emerging from its travel cage (Nick Upton/Ewhurst/PA)
Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, head of restoration at Beaver Trust, said: “We’re really pleased to see another county providing a home for beavers as part of the species’ restoration efforts across Britain.

“We are working towards their continued return to the wild, with appropriate licensing and management frameworks but, in the meantime, enclosures such as the one here at Ewhurst remain an important part of the restoration story.”

Alongside the beaver introduction at Ewhurst, Iron Age boars and Tamworth pig sows have been introduced to movable enclosures in the woodland to recreate natural processes, and drains are being blocked to restore areas that were once wetland.

Grassland grazed by traditional breeds has been restored, trees will be planted in suitable places, work on a market garden has begun and there are plans for pockets of productive “forest gardens” on woodland edges.

