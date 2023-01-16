Deep meditation can ‘improve gut bacteria’ – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deep meditation can ‘improve gut bacteria’ – study

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 11:31 pm Updated: January 17, 2023, 8:39 am
Deep meditation may alter gut microbes for better health, according to a new study (Alamy/PA)
Deep meditation may alter gut microbes for better health, according to a new study (Alamy/PA)

Practising meditation could help improve a person’s gut bacteria and in turn reap benefits for their physical and mental health, according to a new study.

Regular and deep meditation, performed for several years, may help to “enrich” a person’s gut microbiota, according to the new reserach.

This could help lower the risks of physical and mental ill health, including anxiety, depression and heart disease, academics said.

The gut microbiota can influence the brain and impact mood and behaviour through the microbiota–gut–brain axis, academics from China and Pakistan wrote in the journal General Psychiatry.

The research team said that the question of whether meditation can influence gut microbiota is of “increasing interest” as they set out to examine Tibetan monks compared to their non-religious neighbours.

They examined blood and stool samples from 37 Tibetan Buddhist monks from three temples and 19 of their neighbouring residents.

The monks had been practising a deep form of meditation for at least two hours a day for between three and 30 years.

Experts found that the microorganisms in the gut – including bacteria, fungi and viruses – differed substantially between the two groups.

Several of the organisms were “were significantly enriched in the meditation group”, researchers found.

“Collectively, several bacteria enriched in the meditation group were associated with the alleviation of mental illness, suggesting that meditation can influence certain bacteria that may have a role in mental health,” the authors wrote.

The researchers added that: “Long term meditation enhanced the body’s immune function and reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease”.

They did stress however that the study numbers were small and all of the monks and Tibetans involved live at a high altitude, making it hard to draw generalisations from the findings.

“Long-term traditional Tibetan Buddhist meditation may positively impact physical and mental health,” they wrote.

“We confirmed that the gut microbiota composition differed between the monks and control subjects.

“The microbiota enriched in monks was associated with a reduced risk of anxiety, depression and cardiovascular disease and could enhance immune function.

“Overall, these results suggest that meditation plays a positive role in psychosomatic conditions and well-being.”

It comes as a separate study, published in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine, found that frequent visits to parks and other green spaces are linked to a lower use of certain prescription medicines among people who live in cities.

The new study examined data on 6,000 randomly selected residents of Helsinki, Espoo, and Vantaa in Finland – including information on visits to green and blue spaces as well as their current prescription medicines.

Researchers from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare found that people who visited green spaces three to four times a week had 33% lower odds of using mental health medications, a 36% reduced risk of using blood pressure medicine, and 26% lower odds of using asthma medication, compared to people who visited a green space just once a week.

“Higher frequency of green space visits was associated with lower frequency of psychotropic, antihypertensive and asthma medication use, and the association was not dependent on socioeconomic status,” they concluded.

