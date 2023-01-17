Government risks ‘jeopardising’ UK’s creative industries with ‘complacency’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government risks ‘jeopardising’ UK’s creative industries with ‘complacency’

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 12:05 am
The inquiry was launched to identify the action required from the Government to help the creative industries thrive over the next five to 10 years (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The inquiry was launched to identify the action required from the Government to help the creative industries thrive over the next five to 10 years (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The UK is at risk of losing its leading position in the creative industries due to Government complacency as international rivals catch up, a report has warned.

The Lords Communications and Digital Committee said the creative industries should sit at the heart of the UK’s economic growth plans, but the Government is failing to “unlock the sector’s full potential” by fixing policies “characterised by incoherence and barriers to success”.

In a report on the future of the creative industries, the committee said the sector had previously benefited from government attention, including tax relief, investment programmes, skills initiatives and pandemic recovery funds.

However, urgent action needed to be taken to ensure the UK does not fall behind international competitors in the face of rapid technological change, as the creative industries “scarcely featured” in the 2022 autumn statement, the report said.

Baroness Stowell, chairwoman of the Committee, said: “The UK’s creative industries are an economic powerhouse and have been a huge success story.

“But the fundamentals that underpin our success are changing, and rivals are catching up. The Government’s failure to grasp both the opportunities and risks is baffling.

“International competitors are championing their creative industries and seizing the opportunities of new technology. But in the UK we’re seeing muddled policies, barriers to success and indifference to the sector’s potential.

“We acknowledge the Government has introduced important programmes in recent years, but we are concerned past success has bred complacency.”

The report said in recent years the creative industries have delivered “more economic value than the life sciences, aerospace and automotive sectors combined.”

The inquiry was launched to identify the action required from the Government to help the creative industries thrive over the next five to 10 years.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) defines creative industries as having “their origin in individual creativity, skill and talent” and includes music, gaming, film, TV, video, photography, museums and galleries.

The report set out a range of recommendations, including recognising the strength of the creative industries as an “economic powerhouse” and addressing blind spots in education such as the decline in students taking design and technology GCSE.

Baroness Stowell added: “Our report sets out some immediate challenges that the Government can address now.

“These include improving research and development tax policy to stop excluding innovation in the creative sector; abandoning plans to relax intellectual property rules which would undercut our creative businesses; making the Department for Education wake up to the reality that the future lies in blending creative and digital skills rather than perpetuating silos; and urging senior figures across Government to take the creative sector’s economic potential more seriously.”

